Bill Zito on the Florida Panthers: ‘Job Isn’t Done’

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito has upended and rebuilt his team’s roster since taking over the team in 2020, but as his team goes to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year, he says he is trying to “stay out of the way.’’

Zito was not being humble or downplaying his role with the team.

At this point of the year, there are no roster moves to make, no trades on the horizon to help this team.

But that does not mean the architect of South Florida’s best team since the Big 3 Miami Heat is just a spectator on this run, either.

Zito has a hand in all of the team’s planning and preparation for what is ahead from the team flying to Edmonton this morning, to what kind of creature comforts his team will have in what will be there home for the better part of a week.

He also knows this is a special time for the Panthers — one that should not be taken for granted.

The Panthers begin their defense of the Stanley Cup in Game 1 against the host Oilers on Wednesday night at 8.

“We want to do it again,’’ Zito said the day after the Panthers knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes in 5 to win the Eastern Conference for the third straight year.

“You want to do it again. So, what can we start doing now? Don’t stop. Do not get content. Those guys, they woke up to 100 texts from everyone telling them how great they were. But it’s not over.”

Zito sounded a bit like former Alabama coach Nick Saban when he went on his rant about folks just expecting your team to win — and players buying into it — as “rat poison.’’

“Everyone likes it when people are kind to you and say things that are nice,’’ Zito continued. “But we learned. The journey isn’t over, there is work to do. The journey isn’t over. Don’t let success get in your way.”

Zito started building this thing almost from the moment he was hired by owner Vinnie Viola in 2020 to replace Dale Tallon.

While living in an extended-stay Marriott property off the scenic Sawgrass Expressway, Zito’s first move was to acquire Patrik Hornqvist in a trade in which he fleeced the Penguins.

Then he drafted Anton Lundell with his first-round draft pick. Soon came free agent signings such as Radko Gudas, Carter Verhaeghe, Ryan Lomberg, and, eventually, Anthony Duclair.

Gus Forsling was claimed off waivers in that first training camp, then Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour were added with in-season trades.

After the 2021 season, Zito acquired Sam Reinhart. The game-changer came in 2022 when he pulled off a blockbuster for Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers have only four players remaining who were with the team the day Zito took over in Sasha Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Eetu Luostarinen.

Only this was no rebuild.

The Panthers not only have made the playoffs in each of Zito’s five seasons, but they have gone farther each year.

Well, except for this one.

Even if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup again, you can only go so far.

Zito, when asked about his team’s recipe for success, credits the players who run things — and it starts with Barkov, who on Monday was surprised by Zito and children from Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital with both the Selke and King Clancy trophies.

But it has also been the players who are not on the star level of a Barkov or Tkachuk who are just as important to the overall success of Florida’s team concept which makes them so good.

“You have Sasha, who has almost become like a planet with the energy that comes from him,’’ Zito said. “Ekky and Bob were here and it has always been supporting and adding. That function has been part of the process the past couple of years. A lot of the success in this year’s playoffs is individuals have come together in those support and depth roles, accepting where they are. You don’t know who is going to be in the lineup.”

Before coming to the Panthers, Zito had worked under Jarmo Kekalainen with the Columbus Blue Jackets where, as assistant GM, he was in charge of the AHL team.

In 2016, the Cleveland Monsters won the Calder Cup.

In 2025, not only are the Panthers playing for the Stanley Cup — but their Charlotte Checkers are a win away from playing for the AHL title as well.

The success is staying in the family.

“It is unbelievable. The guys have done such a good job,’’ Zito said, crediting his front office staff of Gregory Campbell, Brett Peterson, and Paul Krepelka. “Quite frankly, we’re so blessed to have … it resembles the same kind of spirit the players and coaching staff here has in how they all work together.

“The Charlotte people are supporting our guys and kudos to them, full marks for everything they’ve done. But you hear from the players: The culture is the same. Come in, be part of it, work hard, have fun, enjoy hockey, get better. Yeah, we’re thrilled.’’

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS