Bobrovsky Comes up Big at Right Time in Florida Panthers Win. Again

SUNRISE — Tom Wilson had already scored twice against the Florida Panthers Monday and should have recorded the second hat trick of his career when he came down on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush only to see his shot into a yawning net get snapped out of the air by one Sergei Bobrovsky.

This was in the second period of a 2-2 game and, although Wilson would assist Dylan Strome on the go-ahead goal early in the third, the Washington Capitals were unable to pull away from the Panthers as Florida scored three after Strome’s goal for a 5-3 win.

Sam Reinhart had two goals, Aaron Ekblad had his first since October 11 for the game-winner.

And, Brad Marchand did things he should not be at 37.

Yet it was the solid hand — glove, stick, whatever — of Bobrovsky that drew the praise from the victorious Panthers on Monday night.

“He had four or five 2-on-1 backdoor saves,’’ said Reinhart, who now has a 20-goal season in each of his five here in South Florida. “That’s what he does. We’re a team … trying to be aggressive, and the breakdowns we do have, he’s always constantly there.”

The win, as many of them are, was a historic one for Bobrovsky.

That was No. 446 for Bobrovsky, putting him eighth all-time in NHL history.

He is now eight away from Curtis Joseph for seventh with some of the biggest names to ever strap on the pads ahead of him.

“They scored on the power play unfortunately, but the 5-on-3, you know, [he] was incredible,” Paul Maurice said. “They are really good at the net front … I think they are the best net-front slot team in the league. We have big men that can get there, but there’s an awful lot of traffic. Sergei had to work really hard to find the puck coming through all of that.’’

For Bobrovsky, though, all the milestone stuff can wait.

As he often says, he just enjoys the journey. It really is one shot at a time, one game, one practice, one day in the gym.

They all add up, and they have added up into something good.

“Yeah it was fun and [Washington goalie Logan Thompson] also made some great saves,” Bobrovsky told FHN following Monday’s win not long after he had his nightly game rundown with goalie coach Robb Tallas.

“When you see that on the other end, it’s just a great game to be a part of. It was two really good teams playing against each other. Lot of action. Really, a great hockey game.”

Bobrovsky will get another milestone moment come Friday when he is expected to start for the Panthers in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

It will be the second outdoor game for Bobrovsky and his first since he was named the surprise starter over Ilya Bryzgalov by Philadelphia Flyers for the 2012 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park against, yes, the New York Rangers.

Bobrovsky, now 37, sometimes comments that his time in Philadelphia — and even his time in Columbus, he will mention — feel like a lifetime ago.

He has been with the Panthers since signing on with Dale Tallon, Joel Quenneville & Co. back in 2019.

There were a lot of down moments early in his tenure with the Panthers but plenty of big ones in the years to follow.

Being part of the outdoor game Friday is something he is looking forward to now that the Capitals, this last start before Miami, is behind him.

“I haven’t been able to think about it a lot, just trying to stay in the moment,” Bobrovsky said.

“But it is going to be a great experience. It is going to be different and I am looking forward to it, looking forward to the hockey. It is a celebration of the game and, yes, I am really looking forward to it.

“It will be a unique experience, that’s for sure.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 39

MONTREAL CANADIENS at FLORIDA PANTHERS