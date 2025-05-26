Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Brad Marchand Digs His Dairy Queen. But During a Game?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Marchand dairy queen

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brad Marchand does not have an endorsement deal with Dairy Queen yet, but he is certainly working on it.

Actually, by now, perhaps he does.

Days after a couple of Carolina Hurricanes fans ran into Marchand and some of his Florida teammates outside of a Dairy Queen in Raleigh and posted a photo on social media, Marchand went on Canadian television and basically proclaimed his love for their frozen Blizzard desert.

Specifically one made with chocolate chip cookie dough.

During the second intermission of Florida’s 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, Sportsnet’s cameras in the Florida locker room caught a shot of Marchand eating something off a spoon.

After scoring the final goal in that game, Marchand was interviewed by Kyle Bukauskas — the same Sportsnet reporter whose postgame interview with Paul Maurice after Game 7 of the Cup Final went viral.

Bakauskas asked if Marchand was enjoying ice cream during the intermission.

Say this for Marchand: He never misses an opportunity.

“You can’t beat it. It’s the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said, staring right into the camera. “So I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you.”

Down the hall, Jackie Redmond of TNT asked Evan Rodrigues about Marchand eating ice cream during intermission.

He did not seem to be buying it, although, he did say the Panthers stock Graeter’s ice cream and a number of players seem to enjoy it.

Maurice also seemed to have his doubts.

“I know he said it,” Maurice said when told what Marchand told Sportsnet.

“I’m just not sure that makes it a fact. … There are cameras everywhere. We can’t get away with anything anymore. But, that would be a good story.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0
  • When: Monday, 8 p.m. 
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • National TV: TNT/truTV
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
  • Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
  • How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
  • All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
  • Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x