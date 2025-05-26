Brad Marchand Digs His Dairy Queen. But During a Game?

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brad Marchand does not have an endorsement deal with Dairy Queen yet, but he is certainly working on it.

Actually, by now, perhaps he does.

Days after a couple of Carolina Hurricanes fans ran into Marchand and some of his Florida teammates outside of a Dairy Queen in Raleigh and posted a photo on social media, Marchand went on Canadian television and basically proclaimed his love for their frozen Blizzard desert.

Specifically one made with chocolate chip cookie dough.

During the second intermission of Florida’s 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, Sportsnet’s cameras in the Florida locker room caught a shot of Marchand eating something off a spoon.

After scoring the final goal in that game, Marchand was interviewed by Kyle Bukauskas — the same Sportsnet reporter whose postgame interview with Paul Maurice after Game 7 of the Cup Final went viral.

Bakauskas asked if Marchand was enjoying ice cream during the intermission.

Say this for Marchand: He never misses an opportunity.

“You can’t beat it. It’s the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said, staring right into the camera. “So I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you.”

Down the hall, Jackie Redmond of TNT asked Evan Rodrigues about Marchand eating ice cream during intermission.

He did not seem to be buying it, although, he did say the Panthers stock Graeter’s ice cream and a number of players seem to enjoy it.

Maurice also seemed to have his doubts.

“I know he said it,” Maurice said when told what Marchand told Sportsnet.

“I’m just not sure that makes it a fact. … There are cameras everywhere. We can’t get away with anything anymore. But, that would be a good story.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0