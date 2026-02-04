Brad Marchand Returns for the Florida Panthers Against Boston Bruins

SUNRISE — Paul Maurice said that Brad Marchand would not play against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Yet, here he is.

Marchand returned to the Panthers lineup on Wednesday against his former teammates after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury that previously cost him seven games during January.

Marchand was out for warmups on a third line with Evan Rodrigues and A.J. Greer.

Jesper Boqvist and Luke Kunin are scratched with Anton Lundell and Marchand returning to the lineup.

Wednesday morning, Maurice said that Sam Bennett would definitely play, Lundell was probable, but Marchand would be out.

A source close to Marchand said after the morning skate that it was possible he would play regardless of what Maurice said, adding that Marchand was on the fence about returning tonight or Thursday in Tampa Bay.

Marchand, like nine other Florida teammates, will be flying to Milan, Italy, this weekend for the Winter Olympics.

ON DECK: GAME No. 57