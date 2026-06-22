Brady Tkachuk has worn No. 7 throughout his NHL career as his father, Keith, did for much of his. Only Dmitry Kulikov wears that number with the Florida Panthers, and has for some time.

With Brady Tkachuk now part of the Panthers, he needs to pick a new numbers.

Seems he did so pretty quickly.

On Monday morning, the Panthers’ team store began selling new Brady Tkachuk No. 8 jerseys.

Keith Tkachuk did wear No. 8 with the Atlanta Thrashers for part of one season.

Dallas Eakins was the first to wear No. 8 for the Panthers during their second season, and Tkachuk will be the 16th to wear it in franchise history.

Notable players to wear No. 8 for the Panthers include Val Bure, Peter Worrell, and Kyle Okposo.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON