FHN Today: Tortorella, Cassidy fill NHL coaching vacancies

The NHL Coaching Carousel continues to spin although two big hires have been made as Bruce Cassidy lands in Vegas with John Tortorella heading to Philadelphia.

As of Thursday morning, Cassidy’s gig with the Vegas Golden Knights has been announced by the team; reports are Torts has been offered the Flyers’ job but nothing is official.

Barry Trotz, who continues to be linked to his hometown Winnipeg Jets, has not made any indications of where he will land.

Locally, of course, Andrew Brunette remains the interim coach of the Florida Panthers with no news on what is going on here.

We should know more soon.

The Panthers will have a different looking coaching staff next season after Derek MacKenzie and Ulf Samuelsson were let go.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Media Day was held on Tuesday in Denver as Game 1 kicks off on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri is doubtful for Game 1 – and more Colorado Avalanche news.

— Brayden Point has not played since getting hurt in Game 7 of the opening series but could be back for the Lightning.

— Too soon to call the Lightning a dynasty? No.

— Darcy Kuemper is calm and collected going into the Final for the Avalanche.

— Here are some Colorado players who could give the Lightning fits.

PANTHERLAND

We continue our look at what the Florida Panthers’ roster may look like next season as today we visit the future of Maxim Mamin in Sunrise.

He obviously showed his worth upon his return to the Panthers with seven goals in 40 games. He played a lot of different roles with the team and will not cost a whole lot.

The big question is whether he wants to come back — Mamin is UFA — or thinks he would get a better chance to play somewhere else.

— In case you missed it, we also looked at the futures of Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen as well as others.

— Here is my weekly visit to talk about the Panthers with Big O.

— Grigori Denisenko missed the second half of the season with the Charlotte Checkers and now we know why.

— The Panthers added to their organizational depth with the signings of Swedish defenseman Calle Sjalin and Finnish forward Anton Levtchi.

— More on Justin Sourdif helping the Edmonton Oil Kings to the WHL championship.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

