Florida Roll Call: Future of Eetu Luostarinen with the Panthers

Published

9 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers Eetu Luostarinen
Eetu Luostarinen enters restricted free agency after developing into a reliable defensive forward for the Florida Panthers -- Photo @ColbyDGuy

After nearly two years of the Vincent Trocheck trade appearing to be a total loss for the Florida Panthers, Eetu Luostarinen emerged to become a key piece on the team.

On Feb. 24, 2020, the Panthers traded Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes for Luostarinen, Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and Chase Priskie.

The 2019-20 season was put on pause due to the Covid pandemic less than a month later and both the Panthers and Hurricanes eventually made it to the NHL’s postseason bubble that summer.

Only Haula and Wallmark would dress during Florida’s exit to the New York Islanders in the qualifying round, with the two comibining for just one point in six combined games played.

Trocheck, meanwhile, registered two points in eight games following a first-round exit and a qualifying round victory over the New York Rangers.

Luostarinen, now a restricted free agent, has been the player Florida has gotten the most out of.

Like a number of players on the Panthers, he’s due a new deal.

