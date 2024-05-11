Bruins Call Bennett Hit On Marchand Dirty. OK Then…

The Boston Bruins were upset with Sam Bennett after the Florida Panthers forward hit Brad Marchand early in Friday night’s game.

Marchand appeared to be closing in on Bennett as he played the puck off the boards and was heading to the bench; instead, Bennett saw it coming and instead delivered a hit on Marchand, sending him sprawling into the boards.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery said he thought it was a dirty play by Bennett, alluding to a ‘sucker punch’ at the end of it.

Florida won the game 6-2 and holds a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 on Sunday in Boston.

Bennett also made a big hit on David Pastrnak during the first period upon his return to the lineup.

“There’s a history there with Bennett,’’ Montgomery said. “There’s clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it wasn’t intentional. We have our view of it.”

There is a long history there with Brad Marchand as well, one Montgomery seems readily willing to ignore.

Not to mention Marchand simply could have avoided the whole thing by, here’s a thought, not lowering his shoulder as he skated toward Bennett?

Instead, the Boston pest got dropped and had to be helped to the bench.

Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an "upper-body injury" according to Jim Montgomery. "Having seen it, there's a history there with Bennett. There's clearly evidence of what went on."

Marchand missed some action after going to the room before returning to the game.

He did not come out for the third period and missed Boston’s practice on Saturday with what is being called an upper-body injury.

Florida coach Paul Maurice said there was nothing to see here.

There really isn’t.

Sometimes you mess around and it does not work out.

So, did Bennett sucker Marchand?

He definitely seemed to swing his right arm around and catch Marchand at the end.

Again, Marchand was going for the hit and seemed to slow when he noticed Bennett was well aware of his surroundings.

“No, no,” Maurice said Saturday morning in Boston. “I don’t think most of you would have either. It was just a collision. In a perfect world, everyone has everyone healthy. No one likes seeing anyone get hurt.”

Marchand, one might recall, started Friday’s game in the face-off circle wanting to fight Sasha Barkov after Charlie Coyle made a similar request.

Barkov declined.

The Bruins then spent most of the first period running around trying to put the Panthers into the boards while taking three shots on goal and going into the second down 1-0.

“I don’t know what they were discussing at the start,’’ Maurice said of Marchand leaning in to talk to Barkov before the puck drop.

“It’s not what Barky does for a living although he’s leading our team in hits for the series. Everybody’s got a job. That’s not his.’’

