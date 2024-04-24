Game 2: Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (OT)

SUNRISE — Just when it looked like the Florida Panthers looked like they were going to blow Tampa Bay out on Tuesday, the Lightning fought back.

Florida took a 2-0 lead into the second period, but a pair of quick goals from the Lightning tied things up.

The score stayed tied until Carter Verhaeghe played playoff hero once more.

Verhaeghe got his 18th playoff goal with the Panthers, scoring at 2:59 of overtime to lift the Panthers to a 3-2 win.

The Panthers have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as it heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has now lost 10 of its past 11 playoff overtime games.

Sam Bennett had a hand in both of Florida’s first-period goals but he was knocked out of the game when he was stuck by a hard shot from teammate Brandon Montour early in the second.

Bennett got things going at 6:16 of the first, backhanding a soft rebound from Matthew Tkachuk — on a play Bennett got started — and putting it past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

At 15:12, Vladimir Tarasenko took a feed from Bennett and scored on the power play to make it 2-0.

Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy were fantastic as the two goalies made one big save after another to keep it a 2-2 game.

Bobrovsky’s diving save with the back of his forearm to stop Matt Dumba late in the second period will be replayed for years when playoff coverage comes up.

SERGEI BOBROVSKY ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/v8vbIylTcT — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 24, 2024

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Lightning 0 (6:16, 1st): Sam Bennett puts the Panthers on the board, first feeding a charging Matthew Tkachuk and then following up on his rebound of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s pad. Tampa Bay challenged for goalie interference on TKA to no avail.

puts the Panthers on the board, first feeding a charging and then following up on his rebound of pad. Tampa Bay challenged for goalie interference on TKA to no avail. Panthers 2, Lightning (15:12, 1st PP): Bennett set up in front of the net, picked up a loose puck in the slot and shoveled it to Vladimir Tarasenko who slammed it over a downed Vasilevskiy.

Bennett set up in front of the net, picked up a loose puck in the slot and shoveled it to who slammed it over a downed Vasilevskiy. Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (0:48, 2nd): Brayden Point was tied up in front of the net with Aaron Ekblad but still gets a piece of a shot from Anthony Duclair and gets it past Sergei Bobrovsky .

was tied up in front of the net with but still gets a piece of a shot from and gets it past . Lightning 2, Panthers 2 (5:46, 2nd PP): Steven Stamkos don’t miss from the left circle on a power play — especially when left all by his lonesome as he was in this case.

don’t miss from the left circle on a power play — especially when left all by his lonesome as he was in this case. Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (2:59 OT): Carter Verhaeghe in the playoffs? Money. His backhanded shot beats Vasilevskiy and gives Florida a 2-0 series lead.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

2. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)

PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 2-0