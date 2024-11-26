FHN+
Capital Loss: Florida Panthers Keep Slipping, Sliding and Losing
SUNRISE — Lars Eller scored twice, hometown kid made good Jakob Chychrun scored what turned out to be the game-winner and the Washington Capitals handed the Florida Panthers their fourth consecutive loss with a 4-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.
Chychrun’s 5-on-3 power-play goal early in the third period gave Washington (14-6-1) its first lead of the game at 2-1.
Washington added a pair of empty-net goals in the final minutes of the third to wrap things up.
The Panthers, with losses in six of their past seven, are reeling right now.
Do they know how to fix it?
“There is a piece of our game that is missing and we are going to have to find it,” coach Paul Maurice said.
What he believes that piece to be, Maurice is not saying.
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN+2 mins ago
Capital Loss: Florida Panthers Keep Slipping, Sliding and Losing
Florida Panthers10 hours ago
Florida Panthers Have Lost 4 Straight, Capitals Get Win
Florida Panthers17 hours ago
Florida Panthers Try to End Losing Streak Tonight Against Capitals
FHN+24 hours ago
Despite Losing Streak, Reinhart Keeps Shining for the Panthers
Florida Panthers7 days ago
New Florida Panthers TV Broadcast Brings in Big Numbers
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Did the Florida Panthers Break the Boston Bruins?
Florida Panthers6 days ago
Florida Panthers Keep Up the Fight in Loss to Winnipeg Jets
Florida Panthers7 days ago
Florida Panthers Make Lineup Change Before Rematch with Jets
Florida Panthers4 weeks ago
Watch: The Florida Panthers Practice in Tampere, Finland
Florida Panthers GameDay4 weeks ago
VIDEO: Florida Panthers Postgame Before Flight to Finland
Panthers YouTube1 month ago
Watch: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers Talk Historic Win
Florida Panthers GameDay1 month ago