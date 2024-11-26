Capital Loss: Florida Panthers Keep Slipping, Sliding and Losing

SUNRISE — Lars Eller scored twice, hometown kid made good Jakob Chychrun scored what turned out to be the game-winner and the Washington Capitals handed the Florida Panthers their fourth consecutive loss with a 4-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Chychrun’s 5-on-3 power-play goal early in the third period gave Washington (14-6-1) its first lead of the game at 2-1.

Washington added a pair of empty-net goals in the final minutes of the third to wrap things up.

The Panthers, with losses in six of their past seven, are reeling right now.

Do they know how to fix it?

“There is a piece of our game that is missing and we are going to have to find it,” coach Paul Maurice said.

What he believes that piece to be, Maurice is not saying.