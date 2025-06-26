Changes Coming to the NHL in 2026: 84 Game Schedule, LTIR

The NHL will be making some changes in 2026, with Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff reporting that an 84-game season, the closing of the LTIR loophole, and a shortening of the max contract are all part of the new CBA.

According to Seravalli, the new framework of the Collective Bargaining Agreement is close to being agreed to by the NHL and the NHLPA and would run through 2030.

The new rules would not take effect this coming season, but for 2026-27.

That means no lockout or any sort for the next few years.

Seravalli says some of the biggest takeaways including the 84-game regular season starting in 2026-27 with preseason shrunk to a more manageable four games or so.

There will also be a salary cap in place following the end of the regular season meaning teams would have to be cap compliant in the playoffs and close the LTIR loophole.

Each team will also carry a third goalie which would serve as their Emergency Backup Goalie (EBUG). Said goalie would travel and practice with the team. So, if the Panthers needed a third goalie while in Montreal, they would have their own player to go in instead of relying on whomever the Canadiens employed for the position.

Teams will also not be able to lower salary cap hits using deferred payment as Anaheim is doing with Frank Vatrano. Signing draft picks will now be uniform regardless of how a team acquired them.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT