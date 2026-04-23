Cooper Black leads the Charlotte Checkers onto the ice before playing the Calder Cup opener against the visiting Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night. // Photo courtesy @CheckersHockey

The Charlotte Checkers got all of their goals from players who were with the Florida Panthers this season.

And there were a lot of goals.

The opening playoff game for the Checkers could not have gone much better.

The Checkers scored four goals in the first period while holding the Springfield Thunderbirds to two shots on goal en route to an 8-1 win at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Charlotte goes for the series win in Game 2 against the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7.

The Checkers led 7-0 with under eight minutes gone in the second.

This one was over early.

The eight goals scored were the most in a playoff game by the Checkers.

“I don’t think we could ask for a better start,’’ said Noah Gregor, who scored twice in the opening period.

“Those games can sometimes be hard to play in when you get up so much, but I thought for the most part we played the way that we wanted to. … It for sure gives some guys some confidence. You get a lot of touches, you get some points and that always makes everyone feel good. We know that going forward, even to next game, it’s very unlikely that we’re going to have more games like this.”

Cooper Black pulled down another win for the Checkers, ending up with 18 saves after not having a whole lot to do early on.

It was Black’s first playoff start.

“I think it’s belief. For us to see that we can go out there and we can take it to guys, I just think for us getting that win was important and not starting off on the wrong foot,’’ Black said.

“Obviously we’ve got to take care of business because there’s a team across the way that doesn’t want their season to end, and obviously we don’t either. I think we’ve just got to keep a level head going into next game and make sure we play our game.”

Aside from Gregor, Jack Studnicka had a four-point night.

Everyone who scored for the Checkers played for the Panthers this season: Gregor, Studnicka, Marek Alscher, Nolan Foote, Sandis Vilmanis, and Toby Bjornfot.

“It was a really good start,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said. “Thought the first period and a half was obviously really good. We kind of lost the intensity … but obviously the first period was really good.”

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON