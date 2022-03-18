FHN Today: Claude Giroux celebrated; Was it goodbye to the Flyers?

The Philadelphia Flyers went all out to celebrate Claude Giroux playing in his 1,00th NHL as he became just the second to play them all in South Philly.

Giroux appeared to get emotional both in the pregame ceremony as well as when he took to the ice following a 5-4 win over Nashville.

As Sam Carchidi wrote for Philly Hockey Now, chants of “Roooooo” filled the Wells Fargo Center.

One at a time, Giroux’s teammates lined up to embrace their captain. Giroux then took a victory lap and waved to the crowd as he wiped away tears.

It felt like he was saying goodbye.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for a clean ad-free reading experience

With the NHL Trade Deadline coming Monday at 3 — and the Florida Panthers looking more and more like his destination — it just may have been goodbye for Giroux.

At least for now.

If ever a veteran player looked like one who would leave at the deadline and circle back to his old team as a free agent, it’s Giroux.

Per Sam, Giroux’s teammates went all out when it came to the 1,000th game gifts.

Not only did he get the engraved silver stick and Tiffany crystal, he also was presented with artwork detailing his highlights in Philadelphia.

His teammates hooked him up with an engraved Rolex; they also presented his wife, Ryanne, with an engraved crystal tennis bracelet. Young sons, Gavin and Palmer, received two engraved mini silver sticks.

It was a nice night to celebrate a Flyers legend.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers remain winless in Las Vegas — save for Jonathan Huberdeau, Sasha Barkov and Aaron Ekblad winning some trophies out there — after tying the score in the third. The Panthers gave the lead back a minute later and ended up losing 5-3 to Evgenii Dadonov and the Golden Knights.

Florida lost Patric Hornqvist to what looked like an upper-body injury after a hit in the second period. He did not play in the third.

Coach Andrew Brunette said he thought Hornqvist was OK and would be evaluated in California today.

The Panthers may make a couple of call-ups here from Charlotte.

— Speaking of Charlotte, the Checkers won themselves a nice one Thursday night against Providence. Zac Dalpe and Cole Schwindt had big games.

— For a minute or two, social media was lighting up upon reports the Florida Panthers sent their travel coordinator to Philadelphia for Giroux’s game.

Stiles Barr, Florida’s manager of team services, was listed on the press seating chart among the scouts from NHL teams.

Bill Zito told FHN it was simply a misunderstanding.

— Ben Chiarot helped the Canadiens advance to the Stanley Cup Finals last summer — and he wants to go on another long playoff run with the Panthers.

— A look at the deal from the Montreal Canadiens side of things.

— Frank Vatrano got a nice spot with the Rangers, starting alongside Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome in a loss to the Islanders on Thursday night.

— With Anton Lundell out with injury, Eetu Luostarinen has held down the fort on Florida’s third line.

— Noel Acciari coming back and playing the way he has is like the Panthers making a trade.

AROUND THE NHL

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet is always busy this time of year — and he goes hard into what’s going on as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

— Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner denies he is out for the season due to in

— The Washington Capitals will be buying as one of the East Eight, but who are they looking at?

— If the Maple Leafs are looking for goaltending, perhaps they look no further than Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders.

— The Boston Bruins were without Patrice Bergeron on Wednesday due to an infection — and he’ll miss at least one more.