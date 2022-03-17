Florida Panthers travel coordinator listed with scouts at Claude Giroux 1,000th game

As the hours tick down to the NHL Trade Deadline, the Florida Panthers have been linked to Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux more and more.

A big trade between Florida and Philadelphia may be near.

Giroux was honored for playing in his 1,000th NHL game — all as a member of the Flyers — before tonight’s game with Nashville.

Once that game is over, Giroux is expected to be traded.

A number of scouts are listed by the Flyers as being in the press box to take in the game between the Flyers and visiting Predators — including those from the Rangers, Bruins, Sabres, Stars and more.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for a clean ad-free reading experience

The Panthers’ representative on the Wells Fargo Center seating chart is Stiles Barr, Florida’s manager of team services.

Barr coordinates travel for the team, which would lead one to believe a private plane is waiting for Giroux at Philadelphia International waiting to take him away to Anaheim to meet his new team.

Sadly, for the sake of a great story, this is not the case.

It is, as general manager Bill Zito said with a hearty laugh, just a funny coincidence.

Barr is not at tonight’s game in Philadelphia — nor was he ever scheduled to be.

Apparently, the Panthers requested a pass for Rick Dudley, a senior advisor to Zito, but it was put in Barr’s name instead.

Dudley, it should be noted, is not at the game either.

“An intern put Stiles’ name instead of Dudley’s,’’ Zito said. “You can’t make this up.”

Thursday, Giroux becomes only the second Philadelphia player to play in 1,000 games.

Bobby Clarke, the first GM of the expansion Panthers, is the other.

Clarke was part of a large pregame ceremony to honor Giroux.

Giroux has a no-movement clause in his contract meaning he would have to approve any trade.

There have been rumblings Giroux wants to join the Panthers.

Owen Tippett, who is sitting out tonight’s Charlotte Checkers game, could be one piece going to the Flyers. More would go with him if a deal goes down.

Last week, Sam Carchidi of our PhillyHockeyNow asked Giroux after a loss to Montreal if the Flyers’ dreadful season made his decision to waive his no-trade an easier one.

“I mean, I didn’t think I’d be put in a position to make a decision,” Giroux said.

“It’s probably been the worst year since I’m here. It’s been a tough year — obviously a lot of injuries, but I’m not going to start making excuses. It’s been a long year. I’m not too sure what to say, to be honest, because it’s not the position I want to be in.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK