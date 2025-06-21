Complete Guide to Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Parade

The Florida Panthers are bringing their Stanley Cup celebration back to Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday afternoon with a parade and pep rally.

If you went last year, you probably know the drill by now.

If you did not go last year, at least you stayed dry.

The Panthers celebration last year should have been marred by a tropical storm-type deluge that soaked the team and the fans who not only lined A1A but gathered on the sand at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in front of the big stage.

“It’s a little nasty out,’’ Steve Goldstein said. “But we’re not afraid of the lightning. Or the Bruins!’’

Paul Maurice, for one, loved it.

He said that the rain storm which rolled in off the ocean just before the start of the parade was simply fitting.

“It was so Florida Panthers,’’ Maurice told FHN with a grin. “When we left here, it had started raining. We’re heading down Sunrise to the beach and there’s like 10 people standing there. So, in my head, that made sense to me. It was pouring rain, right? No one is going to be there. Maybe a couple of hundred people.

“Then we turned that corner and it was ‘Oh my God!’ It took hours to get through all of it. What a great metaphor for my experience here: I heard they were good guys here, and then you get into the room and it’s ‘Oh my God, these guys are unbelievable!’

“We thought we would have a nice, little parade down the beach and a couple hundred thousand people are partying in the rain with us.

“It was a fitting end to the year that we had.”

Maurice, fittingly, had the live TV sensors working overtime during his speech.

The man does his profanity well.

Video below. It’s NSFW.

Sam Reinhart was the lone player who missed last year’s parade, leading some to speculate his absence was a reflection on his negotiations with the team on a new contract.

The following day, of course, was the first day of free agency.

No, it was nothing like that: Reinhart had previously promised one of his best friends that he would be in his wedding and had no idea he would have a parade on June 30.

Reinhart signed his new eight-year contract with the Panthers a few hours after the parade ended.

“I’m not going to miss this one,” Reinhart told NHL.com. “I’ll guarantee you that.”

You don’t have to, either.

The parade officially starts at noon and will start a few blocks north of Las Olas on A1A.

The Panthers will be loading their double-decker buses at the IcePlex so.

Those who just want to watch the parade and avoid the heavy foot traffic on the south side of the beach, go a little further north toward the start.

The parade lineup will begin at Riomar Street and A1A.

It should take 90 minutes to two hours to traverse the parade route with the buses stopping at the park across from Hotel Maren at SE 5th Street.

The team likes to stop along the route — especially once it gets near the Elbo Room — so study up on what your favorite players look like without their jerseys on.

If they are anything like Ryan Lomberg last year, many probably won’t be wearing a shirt at all.

The forecast for Sunday calls for scattered showers, but nothing like we saw last year.

It could be very hot and very muggy; there will be first aid tents as well as water stations scattered throughout the route, but it would be wise to bring your own hydration devices.

Parking is always a concern on a heavy beach weekend, but there are numerous garages in the area including one right at the Las Olas bridge.

Broward County Transit is offering free bus service starting from the Heron Garage at Port Everglades (2050 Eisenhower Boulevard) starting at 8 and running until 11:30 a.m.; return busses run from 2-4 p.m.

The Water Taxi will also be running from the convention center, Las Olas, and docks Nos. 1, 4 and 7, starting at 7 a.m.

If you cannot make the parade, it will be broadcast live on numerous local channels including WSVN-7, WSFL-39, WPLG-10, NBC-6, and CBS-4.

Some channels may have to cut away for the rally due to network commitments but 39 is expected to stay with it the whole time.

The Panthers will also have a live feed on their YouTube Channel.

For complete parking information including maps on how best to arrive at the parade route either from the north or south, check out this link provided by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

