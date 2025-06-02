Days Off Help Florida Panthers Get Ready for Cup Final

After beating Carolina on Wednesday night to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year, the Florida Panthers got to clear their calendar a little bit.

Fine by them.

Instead of playing a Game 6 or 7 in the Eastern Conference final, the Panthers got a couple of needed days off to get ready for what was next.

Since the Edmonton Oilers also made relatively quick work of the Dallas Stars in the West final, both teams have about the same amount of prep time for their Cup Final rematch.

Not that the Panthers aren’t getting a little antsy.

“The days off leading into it … take care of yourself during those days,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said. “Even though it’s only six days in between, those days could go by very long. You just want to be in that Game 1.”

The Panthers, of course, did not go into Wednesday’s game against the Hurricanes looking at a clear slate.

Coach Paul Maurice was prepared for all eventualities, including the possibility of the Carolina series going the full seven.

Because the series ended, they had the benefit of a week off before the Cup Final starts Wednesday in Edmonton. This afforded them the luxury of a few total rest days and a couple of optional light practices.

It is well earned at this point of the season, especially since eight of Florida’s players did not get the benefit of the 4 Nations break because they played in the tournament.

Florida heads into the Final pretty healthy.

Maurice said Eetu Luostarinen is good to go after leaving Game 5 early.

The only doubtful player for Game 1 is AJ Greer.

Of course, Edmonton is also benefiting from having a couple extra days off before things get going — and, like the Panthers last year, do not have to fly 5 1/2 hours for Game 1.

The extra time allowed the players and their families a little extra quality time together.

Among other things, the team participated in a virtual walk to honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau following Saturday’s practice.

The main event was held the same day in New Jersey but the Panthers were able to show their support since the Game 7 that was scheduled for Sunday in Raleigh was called off.

As Tkachuk explained on Sunday, there was no advance notice because it was possible that the Carolina series would still be in progress.

The fun stuff is now over.

Today, the Panthers will have their last real practice before the Final begins. A tough, physical series is expected.

The Panthers cannot get too high too soon.

Maurice said Saturday’s practice did not have much oomph.

“Not that it was down,’’ he said. “It’s just, I’m not barking at them on the ice. We are trying to get to a certain pace, but you’re not driving intensity into that day.’’

Now that the team’s flight north is a day away, energy is starting to pick up.

“That’s when it will start to build,’’ Maurice said, “when everybody’s eyes are on the screen. …

“The juice is coming. You’re going to be wired in the morning, and there will be a lot of coffee. You’ll just be ready at night.

“It’s coming.”

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS