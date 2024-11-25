Despite Losing Streak, Reinhart Keeps Shining for the Panthers

SUNRISE —Lost amid the first losing streak of the season for the Florida Panthers is what Sam Reinhart has been doing.

On Saturday night, Reinhart scored a goal.

Yes, another one.

Reinhart is having yet another spectacular season. Any thoughts that he would regress from what he did last season have faded away.

Because it simply has not happened.

Reinhart, who scored a career-high 57 goals in the regular season before getting ten more in the playoffs, is off to a better start than the last.

Reinhart had 15 goals through his first 21 games last season; he has 16 in this one.

It is not much of a difference, but still.

Reinhart goes into tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals trying to extend his career-high 13-game scoring streak.

He had one of those last year, too.

“A lot of it comes from the confidence you get when you have consistent success, and the numbers are there to fall back on,’’ Reinhart told FHN.