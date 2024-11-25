Connect with us

FHN+

Despite Losing Streak, Reinhart Keeps Shining for the Panthers

Published

9 hours ago

on

Reinhart panthers
Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers raises the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers with the game-winning goal in Game 7 on June 24 in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISELost amid the first losing streak of the season for the Florida Panthers is what Sam Reinhart has been doing. 

On Saturday night, Reinhart scored a goal.

Yes, another one.

Reinhart is having yet another spectacular season. Any thoughts that he would regress from what he did last season have faded away.

Because it simply has not happened.

Reinhart, who scored a career-high 57 goals in the regular season before getting ten more in the playoffs, is off to a better start than the last.

Reinhart had 15 goals through his first 21 games last season; he has 16 in this one.

It is not much of a difference, but still.

Reinhart goes into tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals trying to extend his career-high 13-game scoring streak.

He had one of those last year, too.

“A lot of it comes from the confidence you get when you have consistent success, and the numbers are there to fall back on,’’ Reinhart told FHN. 

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $4.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Already a member? Log in here
Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics: