The Stanely Cup Makes It to Vancouver Thanks to Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart had his day with the Stanley Cup on Sunday and the Florida Panthers star fulfilled a childhood dream of bringing it back home to Vancouver.

The first stop on Reinhart’s tour was taking the Stanley Cup to the Hollyburn Country Clubto share it with youth players and those who once coached him as a kid.

After that, Reinhart took the Cup golfing with his family — including dad Paul, mom Theresa, and his two older brothers.

According to NHL.com, Reinhart used the Stanley Cup as a ball marker on the green — while his family used miniture Cups to do the same.

“I wanted to come play a couple of holes and share it with the membership here,’’ Reinhart told Chris Detwiler.

“I’m going to come up for the rest of my life and remember this day.”

Celebrate FHN’s 4th Anniversary with $10 Off a Season Ticket!

Use GEORGE10 at Checkout

And Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

Reinhart, who scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, made sure he shared the Stanley Cup with those who helped him back in the day — and to those who aspire to be like him someday.

One of the guests at Hollyburn was Jack Cummings, a former hockey director there who started a learn-to-skate program called Cookie Monsters.

Reinhart learned how to skate in that program when he was just a little one.

“I can’t wait to give him a hug later,” Reinhart said of Cummings.

This has, obviously, been quite an eventful year for Reinhart.

During the regular season, Reinhart finished second in the NHL with 57 goals — then scored 10 more in the playoffs.

A pending free agent, Reinhart signed an eight-year contract with the Panthers a day before free agency opened which could keep him with Florida for the remainder of his career.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS