ECF Game 3, Hurricanes @ Panthers: How to Watch, New Goalie, Odds

Both the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes will look a little different when they meet up tonight in Sunrise for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.

Florida will be without one of its top scorers: Sam Reinhart, who got tripped by Sebastian Aho in the first period of Game 2 and did not return, will not play tonight. Coach Paul Maurice said he is ‘day-to-day.’

Jesper Boqvist gets back into the lineup on the right side of the top line.

Carolina will be making a big change in net.

Frederik Anderson gave up 12 goals in his first nine playoff games but nine to the Panthers in two, has been replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov came in for the third period of Thursday’s 5-0 loss, giving up a power-play goal to Sasha Barkov. He made four saves on five shots in the third.

During the regular season, Kochetkov won his only start against the Panthers, making 25 saves in a 3-1 win on Jan. 2.

Florida holds a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-7 series.

“Just change the vibe a little bit,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of switching goalies. “I don’t blame Freddy on any of the goals that went in. … We do need some saves, but I can’t blame him on any of them. All the goals have been great shots or plays by them.”

ECF GAME 2: PANTHERS @ HURRICANES

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: The Panthers will, believe it or not stay with Sergei Bobrovsky , who has allowed six goals in his past six games and just two to the Hurricanes. Kochetkov gets his second start of the playoffs; he is 1-0 with a win against the Devils in Round 1.

The Panthers will, believe it or not stay with , who has allowed six goals in his past six games and just two to the Hurricanes. Kochetkov gets his second start of the playoffs; he is 1-0 with a win against the Devils in Round 1. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a favorite for the first time in this series at -150 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $150 bet pays $100.

The local book has Florida as a favorite for the first time in this series at -150 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $150 bet pays $100. Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 3

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

National TV: TNT/truTV

National Streaming: Max

Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 5.5 (+105/-130)

Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 5.5 (+105/-130) Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2 ; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0 ; Game 3: Saturday @Florida; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina Saturday @Florida;Monday @Florida;Wednesday @Carolina;Friday, May 30 @Florida;Sunday, June 1 @Carolina

Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1

How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).

All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties

Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-0) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 70 Jesper Boqvist

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body)

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-2) LINES

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

71 Taylor Hall // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 22 Logan Stankoven

48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 28 William Carrier

50 Eric Robinson // 77 Mark Jankowski // 53 Jackson Blake

74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns

7 Dmitry Orlov // 26 Sean Walker

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow

52 Pyotr Kochetkov

31 Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)