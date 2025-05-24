2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
ECF Game 3, Hurricanes @ Panthers: How to Watch, New Goalie, Odds
Both the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes will look a little different when they meet up tonight in Sunrise for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.
Florida will be without one of its top scorers: Sam Reinhart, who got tripped by Sebastian Aho in the first period of Game 2 and did not return, will not play tonight. Coach Paul Maurice said he is ‘day-to-day.’
Jesper Boqvist gets back into the lineup on the right side of the top line.
Carolina will be making a big change in net.
Frederik Anderson gave up 12 goals in his first nine playoff games but nine to the Panthers in two, has been replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov.
Kochetkov came in for the third period of Thursday’s 5-0 loss, giving up a power-play goal to Sasha Barkov. He made four saves on five shots in the third.
During the regular season, Kochetkov won his only start against the Panthers, making 25 saves in a 3-1 win on Jan. 2.
Florida holds a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-7 series.
“Just change the vibe a little bit,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of switching goalies. “I don’t blame Freddy on any of the goals that went in. … We do need some saves, but I can’t blame him on any of them. All the goals have been great shots or plays by them.”
ECF GAME 2: PANTHERS @ HURRICANES
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will, believe it or not stay with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed six goals in his past six games and just two to the Hurricanes. Kochetkov gets his second start of the playoffs; he is 1-0 with a win against the Devils in Round 1.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a favorite for the first time in this series at -150 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $150 bet pays $100.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 3
CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 5.5 (+105/-130)
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Saturday @Florida; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
- Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-0) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 70 Jesper Boqvist
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body)
PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-2) LINES
37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis
71 Taylor Hall // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 22 Logan Stankoven
48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 28 William Carrier
50 Eric Robinson // 77 Mark Jankowski // 53 Jackson Blake
74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns
7 Dmitry Orlov // 26 Sean Walker
4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow
52 Pyotr Kochetkov
31 Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)