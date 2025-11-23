Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Too Much, Too Soon: Oilers Hold Off Panthers Comeback Bid

Published

5 hours ago

on

Panthers oilers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers trailed by three in the second to the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final rematch but a hard-fought comeback came up short in a 6-3 loss.

The Panthers found themselves down just 25 seconds into the game and trailed by 3 early in the second period before they mounted a comeback by scoring twice to close the period.

Jack Roslovic scored twice in the first for the Oilers, and Evan Bouchard had three assists.

Anton Lundell and Mackie Samoskevich — who was playing in his 100th NHL game — each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

After Roslovic scored 25 seconds into the game on a shot from the boards, Lundell tied it off a great play from Samoskevich.

Only the Panthers trailed 4-1 at 6:45 of the second prompting Paul Maurice to pull Sergei Bobrovsky after he allowed four goals on 17 shots.

The Panthers came back with a pair of second-period goals from Samoskevich and Sam Reinhart to trail by a goal going into the third.

Yet Edmonton scored two into the empty net late in the third and that was that.

NOTEBOOK: OILERS at PANTHERS

  • Reinhart extended his scoring streak to six straight games with his second period goal.
  • Brad Marchand had an assist on that Reinhart goal, and has at least a point in 12 of his past 13 games.
  • The Panthers played without defenseman Aaron Ekblad who was a late scratch with an undisclosed lower body injury. Paul Maurice said he should be fine to play Monday.

GOALS OF THE GAME

  • Oilers 1, Panthers 0 (0:25 1st): The Panthers turn over the puck and Jack Roslovic gets his first of the night by sending a shot from the wall between the skates of Sergei Bobrovsky.
  • Panthers 1, Oilers 1 (6:30 1st): Mackie Samoskevich chases down a puck at the end boards and sends a hard shot toward the goal — with Anton Lundell there to jam it home.
  • Oilers 2, Panthers 1 (7:06 1st): Roslovic gets another, this time scoring off a shot from the bottom of the right circle with a wrist shot.
  • Oilers 3, Panthers 1 (13:58 1st): A few seconds after a power play ended, Mattias Ekholm gets a bouncing puck off a rebound and fires it home from the slot.
  • Oilers 4, Panthers 1 (6:45 2nd): Vasily Podkolzin slices a shot off the goal line that hits Bobrovsky in the shoulder and goes in. Bobrovsky is pulled, ending his night with 13 saves.
  • Oilers 4, Panthers 2 (10:04 2nd): Samoskevich gets his second point of the game, ripping a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Uvis Balinskis.
  • Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (13:39 2nd PP): Lundell’s shot from in close comes off Stuart Skinner, finds Sam Reinhart in the slot and it’s a one-goal game.
  • Oilers 5, Panthers 3 (17:20 3rd EN): Connor McDavid all but ends it.
  • Oilers 6, Panthers 3 (17:47 3rd EN): Matt Savoie does.

FHN’S 3 STARS

  • 1. Jack Roslovic, Oilers
  • 2. Evan Bouchard, Oilers
  • 3. Mackie Samoskevich, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 22
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NASHVILLE PREDATORS 

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x