Florida Panthers without Top Defenseman Aaron Ekblad v Oilers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad on Saturday night when they take on the Edmonton Oilers in a much-anticipated rematch of the past two Stanley Cup Finals.

Ekblad is apparently ill; the Panthers are calling it an upper-body injury.

Paul Maurice said postgame that Ekblad is expected to travel with the team to Nashville on Sunday and play Monday night against the Predators.

Florida lost 6-3 to the Oilers; the Panthers trailed 4-1 in the second before fighting back with Edmonton scoring its final two goals into an empty net late in the third.

A key part of Florida’s two Stanley Cup championship wins against the Oilers, Ekblad took part in Friday’s lightly-attended practice but was one of a handful to not take part in the optional morning skate on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

He was spotted in the team room, however.

With Ekblad out, the Panthers will bring Donovan Sebrango back into the lineup.

During Saturday’s line rushes, Uvis Balinskis took Ekblad’s place on the right side of the top pairing with Gus Forsling; Sebrango replaced Balinskis with Jeff Petry.

Balinskis said he was told Ekblad would not be able to play upon his arrival to the arena on Saturday.

ON DECK: GAME No. 22