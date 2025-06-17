Edmonton Oilers Again Looking for Goalie Change in Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE — Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch again declined to name a starting goalie for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It has been an ongoing thing for much of the series.

Knoblauch did pull the trigger on a goalie change before Game 5, putting Calvin Pickard in over starter Stuart Skinner.

Florida won 5-2 in Game 5 and are a win away from the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers are expected to return to Skinner with their season on the line.

Only Knoblauch would not go there on Monday.

“We want everybody’s input,’’ Knoblauch said, including players with front office members and their coaching staff. “Who they feel is going and they feel confident in. There’s also the workload, numerous things we can think about. Obviously if it’s February and we’re playing three in four is different than an elimination.

“It’s who we feel can win us a game. That’s how it’s gone in other games and we’ll make that decision.”

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, only no one asked Paul Maurice about it on Monday so, maybe?

Matthew Tkachuk thinks Bobrovsky should start so that’s good enough for us.

“We would not be in this position without him,’’ Tkachuk said. “He’s been, you just look at the body of work he’s done over the last … since I’ve been here, in the regular season and postseason. He’s been our backbone, the most important piece for us.”

STANLEY CUP FINAL / NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS