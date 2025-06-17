FHN Today/NHL Links
Edmonton Oilers Again Looking for Goalie Change in Cup Final
FORT LAUDERDALE — Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch again declined to name a starting goalie for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
It has been an ongoing thing for much of the series.
Knoblauch did pull the trigger on a goalie change before Game 5, putting Calvin Pickard in over starter Stuart Skinner.
Florida won 5-2 in Game 5 and are a win away from the Stanley Cup.
The Oilers are expected to return to Skinner with their season on the line.
Only Knoblauch would not go there on Monday.
“We want everybody’s input,’’ Knoblauch said, including players with front office members and their coaching staff. “Who they feel is going and they feel confident in. There’s also the workload, numerous things we can think about. Obviously if it’s February and we’re playing three in four is different than an elimination.
“It’s who we feel can win us a game. That’s how it’s gone in other games and we’ll make that decision.”
The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, only no one asked Paul Maurice about it on Monday so, maybe?
Matthew Tkachuk thinks Bobrovsky should start so that’s good enough for us.
“We would not be in this position without him,’’ Tkachuk said. “He’s been, you just look at the body of work he’s done over the last … since I’ve been here, in the regular season and postseason. He’s been our backbone, the most important piece for us.”
STANLEY CUP FINAL / NHL LINKS
- Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t sure he would be able to start the playoffs. He hasn’t missed a game.
- Need a ticket to tonight’s game? You’re going to have to pony up.
- Edmonton is facing elimination head on.
- Five members of the Panthers were early adds to their Olympic team.
- The Panthers won Game 5 of the Cup Final in Edmonton on Saturday night and are a win away from winning the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.
- Brad Marchand’s incredible goal in the third period left the Panthers dumbfounded — and stunned the Oilers.
- Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo is glad the Marlins moved up the start time for tonight’s game so he can watch his Panthers.
- The pressure is on Connor McDavid but he can’t carry the Oilers by himself.
- The Oilers have been resilient in the past and they’ll need to be again.
- After the experience last year, the Panthers hope they have their Stanley Cup jitters behind them.
- No surprise, but Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby makes Team Canada.
- The New York Islanders have a new assistant GM.
- How about Nikolaj Ehlers to the New Jersey Devils?
- How about a Martin Necas trade from the Colorado Avalanche to Buffalo?
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 6
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: Edmonton 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 5: Florida 5, @Edmonton 2; Game 6: @Florida Tuesday; Game 7*: @Edmonton Friday.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties