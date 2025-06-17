2025 Stanley Cup Final
How to Watch Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final: Oilers at Panthers
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers meet again, only tonight, the Stanley Cup will be in the building.
If the Panthers win, they lay claim to the “hardest trophy to win in sports.’’
If the Oilers win, they get to “drag” the Panthers back to Edmonton for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Friday night.
The Panthers would prefer to stay right where they are, thank you very much.
If the Panthers are feeling any pressure, they certainly are not showing it.
“Honestly, it just feels like another day this morning,’’ said Conn Smythe favorite Sam Bennett.
“We haven’t treated any days differently and this morning was the same. We were all pretty loose this morning, joking around, cracking jokes and staying loose.
“You know what’s at stake tonight but you kind of just push that away and focus on what you can control and that’s just taking your day, going through your routine, doing the same thing you’ve done and that’s just how we’re handling it.”
SCF GAME 6: OILERS @ PANTHERS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida, with Stuart Skinner returning for the Oilers.
- The Oilers are also bringing back defenseman John Klingberg.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-170) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $170 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now minus-400 to win the Cup for a second straight year. So, to win $100 on the Panthers, you need to pony up $400.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 6
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-170); Puck line (-1.5, +140); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120). Series: Panthers -400.
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: Edmonton 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 5: Florida 5, @Edmonton 2; Game 6: @Florida Tuesday; Game 7*: @Edmonton Friday.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (2-3) LINES
93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 28 Connor Brown
92 Vasily Podkolzin // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 90 Corey Perry
53 Jeff Skinner // 19 Adam Henrique // 21 Trent Frederik
91 Evander Kane // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson
14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard
25 Darnell Nurse // 27 Brett Kulak
96 Jake Walman // 36 John Klingberg
74 Stuart Skinner
30 Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Kasperi Kapanen, Troy Stetcher, Max Jones, Derek Ryan
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist)