How to Watch Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final: Oilers at Panthers

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers meet again, only tonight, the Stanley Cup will be in the building.

If the Panthers win, they lay claim to the “hardest trophy to win in sports.’’

If the Oilers win, they get to “drag” the Panthers back to Edmonton for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Friday night.

The Panthers would prefer to stay right where they are, thank you very much.

If the Panthers are feeling any pressure, they certainly are not showing it.

“Honestly, it just feels like another day this morning,’’ said Conn Smythe favorite Sam Bennett.

“We haven’t treated any days differently and this morning was the same. We were all pretty loose this morning, joking around, cracking jokes and staying loose.

“You know what’s at stake tonight but you kind of just push that away and focus on what you can control and that’s just taking your day, going through your routine, doing the same thing you’ve done and that’s just how we’re handling it.”

SCF GAME 6: OILERS @ PANTHERS

Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida, with Stuart Skinner returning for the Oilers.

It’s for Florida, with returning for the Oilers. The Oilers are also bringing back defenseman John Klingberg .

The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-170) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $170 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now minus-400 to win the Cup for a second straight year. So, to win $100 on the Panthers, you need to pony up $400.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (2-3) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 28 Connor Brown

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 90 Corey Perry

53 Jeff Skinner // 19 Adam Henrique // 21 Trent Frederik

91 Evander Kane // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson

14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 27 Brett Kulak

96 Jake Walman // 36 John Klingberg

74 Stuart Skinner

30 Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Kasperi Kapanen, Troy Stetcher, Max Jones, Derek Ryan

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist)