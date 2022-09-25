Eric & Marc Staal Together Again with Florida Panthers

CORAL SPRINGS —The Staal family was finishing up a round of golf at the famed Pebble Beach golf club when Marc’s phone rang. The Florida Panthers were calling.

The brothers were taking advantage of a trip gifted to Jordan by his Carolina Hurricanes teammates to commemorate his 1,000th NHL game when the phone rang.

It was not for Jordan.

Marc and Eric Staal were free agents at the time and Florida general manager Bill Zito was looking to bring them both to Sunrise.

“The four brothers were all together, we just finished a round of golf and this all sort of came about,” Marc Staal said.

“Pretty cool day, pretty cool memory.”