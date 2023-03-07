Eric Staal Still Believes in the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — When Eric Staal signed with the Florida Panthers this summer, his ultimate goal was to win his second Stanley Cup.

Despite the ebbs and flows of a season which has them pinned in a rough spot, Staal’s faith has not wavered.

“It is high,” Staal said of his confidence level on this team. ”I’ve believed in this team right from the summer.

”Obviously, it’s been difficult at times throughout the year with a lot of different circumstances and reasons why but we are where we are at this point and now it’s about having a big push for the rest of the way.”

Florida sat four points out of a wild card spot when trade deadline day hit and general manager Bill Zito admitted he listened to trade offers on veterans — at least to an extent.

He did not receive a good enough offer to feel comfortable giving up on his team just yet.

That includes Eric Staal.