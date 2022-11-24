FHN Today: Aaron Ekblad Hits Milestone for Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Aaron Ekblad has been the most prolific scorer among defensemen in Florida Panthers history for some time now.

Ekblad passed Robert Svehla for most goals a while ago and in total points last season.

In Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins, he scored his 100th NHL goal by scoring the final marker into an empty net.

Now, that was rare.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored an empty-net goal,” Ekblad said, “so it’s funny for that to happen now.”

Regardless, it was a nice win for the Panthers and a nice milestone for Ekblad.

The Panthers will be taking Thursday off and most of the players will be hanging out together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The team will be back on the ice on what a lot of us honor as ‘Black Friday.’

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers had themselves a time on Wednesday night as the power play continues its hot streak with three goals in a 5-2 win over the Bruins.

— Nice story in the Sun-Sentinel this morning on the game from a certain Associated Press reporter…

— Since the 2005-06 season, about 75 percent of the teams holding a playoff spot at Thanksgiving make the postseason.

As of right now, the Panthers are on the outside looking in.

Are you worried? They are not.

— Again, it is time for another Panthers Mailbag and you have until 6 p.m. tonight to get your questions in.

The full Mailbag will be published on Friday morning. Unless I decide to go to K-Mart or something.

— Speaking of special teams, did you know Eric Staal has transformed himself into a pretty good penalty killer for the Panthers?

Based off social media reactions, seems like many of you do not.

— Another fun perk of FHN is our YouTube Channel.

We have a ton of postgame reactions from Wednesday night’s win including Paul Maurice, Ekblad, Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk.

Check them out RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and enjoy them at your leisure.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

