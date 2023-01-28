FHN TODAY: Business Awaits Florida Panthers Before Vacation

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have one more big assignment before the All-Star break.

And, unlike most of us, they can’t just ignore a batch of emails and mail in this last day of work before vacation.

The Boston Bruins will make things very ugly if they do.

Florida has now lost its past three after losing to the Kings at home on Friday night.

They are running out of games if they want to make the playoffs.

Yeah, they better try and bring it tonight.

Tomorrow?

Hit the beach, take your flight to your hometown and see some family.

Yet business awaits.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Gus Forsling appeared to sustain a serious leg injury Friday night — yet was back for the third period.

Will he play tonight? Paul Maurice does not know whether he will play tonight but we’re not betting against him.

— Bad start, strong finish but same-old story for the Panthers on Friday against the Kings.

— The Maple Leafs announced Auston Matthews would miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain so he’s out of the South Florida All-Star Game.

Welcome Panthers’ captain Sasha Barkov to the hometown party!

This will be the second All-Star selection for Barkov and first since he went to Tampa in 2018.

— Colin White had a rough couple of weeks after not scoring a goal before Thanksgiving.

But after ending his drought Tuesday in Pittsburgh, he hopes the worst is now behind him.

— Check out postgame comments from Maurice, Brandon Montour and Ryan Lomberg on the FHN YouTube Channel.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The New York Islanders finally got off their schneid as they snap a six-game losing streak in a 2-0 win over Detroit.

— Maybe it is best for the Detroit Red Wings if they took a few days off.

— The Boston Bruins came to South Florida after a hard-fought loss to the Lightning.

— The Vegas Golden Knights have run out of offense as they have lost six of their past seven.

— The best defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers this month? Cam York.

