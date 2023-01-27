Sasha Barkov Added to NHL All-Star Game Hosted by Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers got their guy into their All-Star Game after all.

Sasha Barkov, captain of the Panthers, was named to his second All-Star team on Friday morning and will take part in the South Florida event next week.

Coincidentally, Barkov’s other All-Star appearance also came in the Sunshine State as he made the team in Tampa Bay in 2018.

Barkov joins Matthew Tkachuk on the team as both will take part in the Skills Competition (Feb. 3) as well as the game (Feb. 4) at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

He replaces Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs who will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain.

Matthews was one of three players (David Pastrnak and Andrei Vasilevskei) who were voted onto the team last week.

The complete roster of all 44 NHL All-Stars can be found here.

This has not been the easiest of seasons for Barkov as he missed a large chunk of games with what his father said was pneumonia but he has picked up his game of late and goes into tonight with 13 goals and 43 points in 40 games.

Lately, Barkov has been on fire.

He goes into tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings riding a nine-game point streak with four goals and 13 points. With a point tonight, he would set a career-high for consecutive games with a point.

Last year, after losing out on the fan vote to go to Las Vegas for the All-Star weekend, Barkov said he was not upset about not going.

“It’s a good time to relax and stay at home with my family,” Barkov said last year. “They are all here so I get to stay here with them for a bit. I will relax, train, go to the beach, whatever. It is going to be a nice little break.”

Now, his break will come at home — in the All-Star Game.

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (4th)

F Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (3rd)

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (2nd)

F Sasha Barkov , Florida Panthers (2nd)

F David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens (2nd)

F Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (3rd)

F Matthew Tkachuk , Florida Panthers (2nd)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (4th)

G Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (1st)

