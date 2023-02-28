FHN TODAY: Claude Giroux Helps out Florida Panthers as Sens Continue Push

There was only one game in the NHL which has any bearing on the playoff hopes of the Florida Panthers — and they got some good news for a change.

Thanks to a goal and three assists from Claude Giroux (y’all remember him, right?), the Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2.

The Wings have now lost their past two games after a torrid stretch in which they won seven of eight.

Florida goes into its game with the Lightning tonight three points back of the Penguins.

Detroit is tied with the Panthers for the final wild card spot and has now played two fewer games than the Panthers. This was one of the Wings’ games-in-hand in which they did not get a point out of.

Of course, with every piece of good news in this Florida season comes with some bad:

The Senators’ lost season has been resurrected as they are now two points back of the Panthers and Wings — and have two games in hand on Florida as well.

Detroit and the Sens play again tonight in Ottawa.

Hey, we all know you remember Claude Giroux.

In fact, we mention him today in FHN as we go over some of the best NHL Trade Deadline moves the Panthers have made.

Yeah, we know they gave up a lot for Giroux — but it was the right move at the right time.

For all the years the Panthers were unloading veteran players for fourth-round draft picks to clear salary space, last year’s deadline was fun was it not?

The Panthers went for it. They did not make it. Things happen.

Speaking of the reasons thing did not happen, the Panthers are back in Tampa tonight to face the Lightning for the final time this season. We’re not betting on a third consecutive postseason showdown with the Bolts, are you? Anyway, the Panthers will be shorthanded tonight as both Sasha Barkov and Sam Bennett — another top deadline add — are out.

and — another top deadline add — are out. Paul Maurice says he believes the Panthers will not be sellers at the deadline but we have to think how they do tonight and Thursday against the Preds will determine exactly what the team does. Has to, right?

says he believes the Panthers will not be sellers at the deadline but we have to think how they do tonight and Thursday against the Preds will determine exactly what the team does. Has to, right? New video from Maurice, Aaron Ekblad and Eetu Luostarinen from Monday’s practice in Sunrise is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

If you hit subscribe (it's free), you will know when new content comes up.

Former Florida defenseman Riley Stillman is on the move again and should give the Buffalo Sabres a little help as they try to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

Stillman, who was traded to Chicago by the Panthers in 2021, was sent from Vancouver to the Sabres in the wake of Rasmus Dahlin’s injury.

