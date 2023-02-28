The Best of the Florida Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline

For much of the existence of the Florida Panthers, the playoffs were a long way away by the time the NHL Trade Deadline rolled around with the team firmly in the category of sellers.

The Panthers were more than happy to unload veteran players — some on expiring contracts, some not — at the deadline to look ahead to the future. More often than not, that future ended up being like the present.

There have been some good deals made by the Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline, however, when the team were considered buyers.

Last season, for instance, the Panthers and general manager Bill Zito were the belles of the deadline ball, going all-in in what they hoped was a chance at immortality and a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Some of those trades fared better than others. As Sergei Bobrovsky likes to say, it is what it is.

Now, we are not going through the best trades in franchise history — so none of the deals made during the offseason or even the January 1999 trade for Pavel Bure — are being considered.

Just the ones completed around the NHL Trade Deadline.

With the trade deadline coming Friday, it is not known just yet which way the Panthers will be going.

The team comes into Tuesday’s game in Tampa Bay XX points out of a playoff spot and could really be behind the 8-ball by the time the clock hits 3 p.m. on Friday.

2015: Jaromir Jagr

From New Jersey for second and third-round draft pick

When Jagr made it known that he was not happy getting limited minutes on the Devils’ fourth line, the Panthers jumped at the opportunity to bring No. 68 to town despite being six points out of the playoffs.