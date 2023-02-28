Connect with us

FHN+

The Best of the Florida Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline

Published

7 hours ago

on

Panthers trade deadline
Reilly Smith, Al Montoya and Jaromir Jagr stand during the singing of the National Anthem before the start of a game between the Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 15, 2016 in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

For much of the existence of the Florida Panthers, the playoffs were a long way away by the time the NHL Trade Deadline rolled around with the team firmly in the category of sellers.

The Panthers were more than happy to unload veteran players — some on expiring contracts, some not — at the deadline to look ahead to the future. More often than not, that future ended up being like the present.

There have been some good deals made by the Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline, however, when the team were considered buyers.

Last season, for instance, the Panthers and general manager Bill Zito were the belles of the deadline ball, going all-in in what they hoped was a chance at immortality and a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Some of those trades fared better than others. As Sergei Bobrovsky likes to say, it is what it is.

Get FHN+ today!

Now, we are not going through the best trades in franchise history — so none of the deals made during the offseason or even the January 1999 trade for Pavel Bure — are being considered.

Just the ones completed around the NHL Trade Deadline.

With the trade deadline coming Friday, it is not known just yet which way the Panthers will be going.

The team comes into Tuesday’s game in Tampa Bay XX points out of a playoff spot and could really be behind the 8-ball by the time the clock hits 3 p.m. on Friday.

2015: Jaromir Jagr

From New Jersey for second and third-round draft pick 

When Jagr made it known that he was not happy getting limited minutes on the Devils’ fourth line, the Panthers jumped at the opportunity to bring No. 68 to town despite being six points out of the playoffs.

Panthers trade deadline

The Florida Panthers announce the acquisition of Jaromir Jagr at their game against Chicago on Feb. 26, 2015. He would make his debut with the team the following night against Buffalo. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.