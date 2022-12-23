FHN Today: Florida Panthers Play Islanders Before Holiday Break

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be taking off for their Christmas break on Friday night but not before they try and take care of some business on Long Island.

Following Friday night’s game against the New York Islanders, some will fly back to Fort Lauderdale on the team charter while others will head out to other locales.

Matthew Tkachuk, for instance, plans on heading home to St. Louis. Grigori Denisenko is staying in New York.

The Panthers will be off for a few days, returning to practice on Tuesday afternoon with their next game on Thursday against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

Again, there is business to attend to first.

Thursday afternoon, the team went through a spirited workout — their first full practice on home ice since Nov. 25.

Coach Paul Maurice dug his team’s attitude despite their struggles of late.

“Everyone is going home right after but we need one,” Maurice said. “They liked practicing here today. They have not gone home yet.”

Florida was again without captain Sasha Barkov and he will not play against the Islanders but could be back against the Canadiens.

Radko Gudas took part in the full practice but did not travel to New York. He is expected to be back Thursday.

Sergei Bobrovsky starts again Friday night.

