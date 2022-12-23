Temp Check on Your Florida Panthers Hot Takes

The Florida Panthers are entering their last game before the holiday break at an even .500, and for many, it seems as if the sky is falling.

Florida does not look like a team coming off of a Presidents’ Trophy-winning season and there are many reasons as to why that is the case.

There are many a reason why the Panthers’ fanbase is upset.

Rightfully so.

FHN fielded those concerns for this month’s edition of the Florida Panthers Temp Check.

As per usual, I pulled hot takes I received on Twitter and assign them a score of 1 to 100 — with 100 being a scorching hot take and 1 being very reasonable.

This will be a monthly feature on FHN, so if you do not want to miss out on the next one, follow me on Twitter at @ColbyDGuy.

Now, let’s see what you had to say…

(Note: Some of these takes were edited for the sake of clarity.)

“The Huberdeau trade was a mistake, not as much for the loss of talent, but because the chemistry hasn’t been right all year.” – Andrew Twiss



Heat Index: 85

While the chemistry has not been where it was last year, I don’t think undoing the trade would have done much to curb it given what has happened this year.

The Panthers had an offseason where they completely shook up the coaching staff and had to revamp its entire roster construction due to cap issues and just about everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong.