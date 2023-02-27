FHN TODAY: NHL Trade Deadline Week Heating Up

Well, the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is rolling toward its apex.

On Friday afternoon, all the moves will be over.

A number of big deals have already been done with the likes of Bo Horvat, Timo Meier, Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko finding new homes.

Sunday was a big day for moves with Meier going from the San Jose Sharks to New Jersey, Jack Johnson headed back to the Colorado Avalanche and Evgenii Dadonov leaving the Montreal Canadiens to reunite with Pete DeBoer in Dallas.

Oh, and Paul Maurice says he does not believe the Florida Panthers will be sellers when the NHL Trade Deadline comes and goes.

Stay tuned…

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

We do not know what the Panthers are going to do before the deadline on Friday although Maurice said he is under the belief the team is going to add and is committed to the free agents the team currently has.

As far as Radko Gudas goes, well, we shall see.

NHL NEWS & NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

A LOT is going on in Nashville with David Poile — the only GM the Predators have ever had — announcing that he will be retiring after the season.

Barry Trotz, the first coach the Predators ever had, will be taking over.

And, sources say the New York Islanders and Preds are talking about a potential trade.

Tanner Jeannot was scratched before Nashville’s game with Arizona — and was traded to the Lightning for quite a stash.

A lot of moving parts in the blockbuster which sent Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks to the Devils. A lot going on here…

from the San Jose Sharks to the Devils. A lot going on here… K’Andre Miller was ejected from Sunday’s game for spitting on Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.

was ejected from Sunday’s game for spitting on of the Los Angeles Kings. Jack Johnson was part of the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup banner on Opening Night as a member of the Blackhawks — and now he is back in Denver.

was part of the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup banner on Opening Night as a member of the Blackhawks — and now he is back in Denver. Denis Gurianov is on his way to the Montreal Canadiens as Evgenii Dadonov heads to Dallas.

is on his way to the Montreal Canadiens as heads to Dallas. The Panthers did not get a lot of help in the standings on Sunday, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins running Tampa Bay out of the building.

Someone had to win — but at least it stayed in regulation as the Sabres steamroll the Washington Capitals.

And, the New York Islanders shut out the Jets.

PANTHERS ON DECK