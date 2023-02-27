FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN TODAY: NHL Trade Deadline Week Heating Up
Well, the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is rolling toward its apex.
On Friday afternoon, all the moves will be over.
A number of big deals have already been done with the likes of Bo Horvat, Timo Meier, Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko finding new homes.
Sunday was a big day for moves with Meier going from the San Jose Sharks to New Jersey, Jack Johnson headed back to the Colorado Avalanche and Evgenii Dadonov leaving the Montreal Canadiens to reunite with Pete DeBoer in Dallas.
Oh, and Paul Maurice says he does not believe the Florida Panthers will be sellers when the NHL Trade Deadline comes and goes.
Stay tuned…
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
We do not know what the Panthers are going to do before the deadline on Friday although Maurice said he is under the belief the team is going to add and is committed to the free agents the team currently has.
As far as Radko Gudas goes, well, we shall see.
- Maurice said that while Sam Bennett may play Tuesday in Tampa, Sasha Barkov is out. He expects him to be back Thursday against Nashville
- Turns out, the NHL ended up adding shots on goal to the Florida Panthers’ total minutes after the game ended (51 to 54) and then took four away without telling anyone — so Craig Anderson officially only had 49 saves on Friday night. We were told there would be no math. Anyway, heck of a game for Andy.
- The Panthers talked about being frustrated following their loss to the Sabres — but that frustration is on themselves.
- Josh Mahura is one of a few players on the Panthers who has exceeded expectations this season — and he was rewarded with a contract for next season.
- It has been a long road back for Anthony Duclair as he returned to the Florida Panthers on Friday night against the Sabres.
- The Panthers originally sent Spencer Knight down to the AHL on Wednesday in order to get some playing time as it did not look like he would play much in the coming weeks.
- Knight will not be going the Checkers as his reassignment has been canceled. Knight is stepping away from hockey for a bit to deal with a personal issue.
- New video from Duclair, Maurice and Carter Verhaeghe following the loss to the Sabres on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.
- If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NHL NEWS & NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
A LOT is going on in Nashville with David Poile — the only GM the Predators have ever had — announcing that he will be retiring after the season.
Barry Trotz, the first coach the Predators ever had, will be taking over.
And, sources say the New York Islanders and Preds are talking about a potential trade.
Tanner Jeannot was scratched before Nashville’s game with Arizona — and was traded to the Lightning for quite a stash.
- A lot of moving parts in the blockbuster which sent Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks to the Devils. A lot going on here…
- K’Andre Miller was ejected from Sunday’s game for spitting on Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.
- Jack Johnson was part of the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup banner on Opening Night as a member of the Blackhawks — and now he is back in Denver.
- Denis Gurianov is on his way to the Montreal Canadiens as Evgenii Dadonov heads to Dallas.
- The Panthers did not get a lot of help in the standings on Sunday, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins running Tampa Bay out of the building.
- Someone had to win — but at least it stayed in regulation as the Sabres steamroll the Washington Capitals.
- And, the New York Islanders shut out the Jets.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Tampa Bay leads 2-1): Lightning 3, @Panthers 2 OT (Oct. 22); Lightning 4, Panthers 1 (Dec. 10); Florida 7, Lightning 1 (Feb. 6)
- Last season: Split four regular season games; Tampa won second-round playoff series 4-0
- All-time regular season series: Florida leads 74-50-19, 10 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.
MO NEEDS TO GO!!!!! PLEASE FIRE PAUL MAURICE!!! AS A SEASON TICKET HOLDER FOR THE FIRST 15 YEARS, I CAN TELL THIS FRANCHISE WILL LOSE SUPPORT FAST!!! I WILL MAKE SURE THE CALLS ARE LOUD AND CLEAR TO EVERYONE…. FIRE MAURICE OR NO ONE WILL BE COMING TO THESE GAMES. FANS WILL GO ON STRIKE
I AM IN AGREEMENT 100%. As a member of a group of four that have held Season Ticket since the first season, We are with you. Fans, we need to make some noise to get rid of this Coach. And if Zito won’t fire him, He should go too.