FHN TODAY: Two Top NHL Trade Deadline Targets Hurt

While the Florida Panthers are getting healthier, two players who could be focal points when the NHL Trade Deadline hits on March 3 may not be on the ice for a bit.

Joel Edmundson, the veteran Montreal Canadiens defenseman, left Thursday night’s game against Detroit with a upper-body injury.

The Canadiens came out Friday and said he was day-to-day.

But South Florida’s Shayne Gostisbehere has been ruled out of the Arizona Coyotes’ lineup for the next 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.

He could be back before the deadline.

The Panthers, due to their salary cap concerns, are not expected to be a player at the NHL Trade Deadline.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Speaking of injury, the Maple Leafs announced Auston Matthews would miss at least three weeks — meaning he is out of the All-Star Game.

So … welcome Florida Panthers’ captain Sasha Barkov to the party!

This will be the second All-Star selection for Barkov and first since he went to Tampa in 2018.

— The Panthers were back on the ice Thursday in Coral Springs and almost had perfect attendance.

Barkov got the day off with coach Paul Maurice saying he is 100 percent.

Sam Bennett and Eric Staal appear to be ready to go tonight against the Kings although who is in net — the Panthers had all three on the ice — remains up in the air.

— Colin White had a rough couple of weeks after not scoring a goal before Thanksgiving. But after ending his drought Tuesday in Pittsburgh, he hopes the worst is now behind him.

— Carter Verhaeghe goes into tonight’s game riding a career-best six-game scoring streak as he is in in the midst of yet another career season with the Panthers.

— Check out post-practice comments from Maurice and Radko Gudas on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Washington Capitals gave themselves a leg up on not only the Penguins but the teams trying to chase them down as they pulled out a 3-2 shootout win against Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

It was a worst-case deal for the Panthers as Washington now has a six-point lead in the standings and Pittsburgh’s lead grew to five.

— Tom Wilson missed the big game in Washington after sustaining a lower-body injury Tuesday night.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins survived overtime in D.C. only to lose it in the shootout.

— The Detroit Red Wings kept their winning ways going by beating the Canadiens in OT.

— Kirby Dach has done it all for the Montreal Canadiens this season — and Thursday, he dropped the gloves.

— The Vegas Golden Knights have a battle on their hands for the Pacific Division.

PANTHERS ON DECK

LOS ANGELES KINGS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS