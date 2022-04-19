Connect with us

Bob y Knight: Florida Panthers riding their 1-2 punch into playoffs

Published

11 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Spencer Knight, left, and Radko Gudas celebrate the Florida Panthers’ 6-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. With the win, Bobrovsky passed Roberto Luongo for most wins in a season by a Florida goalie. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

When the national media talks about the Florida Panthers going into the playoffs, one point of concern is the team’s goaltending.

It is perceived as the team’s weakness.

With a team as good as Florida is, you have to try and find a soft spot somewhere.

Who will start Game 1 of the playoffs for the Panthers is not known just yet. The odds-on favorite to go in the opener would be veteran Sergei Bobrovsky.

Rookie Spencer Knight, who celebrates his 21st birthday today, could be the starter as well.

The Panthers figure with the way both goalies have been playing of late, there is no wrong choice.

Florida looks at it this way: They have two goalies. The hot hand plays.

