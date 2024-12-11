Shootout in Seattle: Panthers Beat Kraken in Defensive Battle

The Seattle Kraken did not play the most exciting game in the world against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night, but it certainly was an effective one.

With Joey Daccord giving a fantastic performance in net with the Kraken clogging up the front of the net, the Panthers struggled to get much going despite controlling the puck for much of the game.

The Panthers ended up winning it, however, scoring on their first two shootout chances to take a 2-1 win on the opener of a five-game roadtrip 2-1.

The Panthers have a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) going heading into Thursday’s game in Vancouver.

Matthew Tkachuk’s six-game scoring streak (five goals, 15 points) came to an end — although Sasha Barkov extended his to seven (five goals, 10 points).

Barkov and Sam Reinhart each scored in the shootout, with Sergei Bobrovsky stopping both of Seattle’s chances.

Florida is now 2-2 all-time in Seattle.

The Kraken, despite being outshot 10-3, took the first lead on one of the game’s rare breakaways. Chandler Stephenson found a seam, got the puck at the blueline, and walked in on Bobrovsky with 4:21 left in the first.

Florida kept the pressure on Daccord and the Kraken, yet could not break through until Sam Reinhart got control of a bouncing puck in the slot and, instead of trying to shoot it through three defenders, got it to Barkov for a blast from the right circle.

In the third, the Panthers were absolutely relentless in the Seattle zone, the Kraken defense bailed out by Daccord time and again.

Florida was fantastic along the way, digging one puck out after another.

Yet despite some high-end chances, Daccord did not break, forcing the game into overtime.

The Panthers outshot the Kraken 29-15 through the first three periods, and held a 78-40 shot-attempt advantage.

Seattle blocked 18 shots in the first three periods.

Bobrovsky had to make some big saves, especially in the third and overtime, and ended his night with 17 saves.

HOW THEY SCORED

Kraken 1, Panthers 0 (15:39 1st): Chandler Stephenson breaks free at the blue line, walks in on Sergei Bobrovsky and puts one in off his glove. Florida was outshooting Seattle 10-4 at the time.

breaks free at the blue line, walks in on and puts one in off his glove. Florida was outshooting Seattle 10-4 at the time. Panthers 1, Kraken 1 (18:59 2nd): Nate Schmidt does a nice job of getting the puck in the Florida zone and getting it up the ice where Sam Reinhart feeds Sasha Barkov in the right circle for the one-timer.

does a nice job of getting the puck in the Florida zone and getting it up the ice where feeds in the right circle for the one-timer. Panthers 2, Kraken 1 (SO): Barkov and Reinhart score; Bobrovsky stops both shots he faces.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Joey Daccord , Seattle

, Seattle 2. Sergei Bobrovsky , Florida

, Florida 3. Sasha Barkov, Florida

ON DECK: GAME 30