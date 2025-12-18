Pinball Wizards: Panthers Stay Hot, Beat Kings in Sunrise

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings played a game of deflections and redirections on Wednesday night.

The home team got the better of the deal.

The Panthers won for the third straight game and sixth time in their past seven on Wednesday, outlasting the Kings 3-2 in a game that was certainly odd.

Both goals by the Kings came off either a redirection in front — or a deflection off a shinpad that made a beeline for the net.

The Panthers got all three goals (Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett) that they either deflected or banked in through traffic.

Regardless, the Panthers kept on chugging along thanks in great part to Daniil Tarasov and his 27 saves.

With the win, the Panthers pulled into a tie with the Canadiens for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers, who have won their past three in Sunrise, play host to the Hurricanes on Friday night.

Los Angeles has lost four straight.

NOTEBOOK: KINGS AT PANTHERS

Evan Rodrigues left the game with 6 minutes remaining in the first after being struck in the face off a clearing shot that rode the boards from Mackie Samoskevich . Rodrigues returned to start the second but left the game again in the third.

left the game with 6 minutes remaining in the first after being struck in the face off a clearing shot that rode the boards from . Rodrigues returned to start the second but left the game again in the third. Paul Maurice said it was a lower-body injury for Rodrigues, one he did not think was too serious.

said it was a lower-body injury for Rodrigues, one he did not think was too serious. The NHL announced the featured entertainer for the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami.

Verhaeghe has seven goals since Dec. 1 — and only three players Connor McDavid (nine), Nathan MacKinnon (eight) and Alex DeBrincat (eight) — have more during that span.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Kings 1, Panthers 0 (13:39 1st PP): Joel Armia gets in front of the net and deflects a Brandt Clarke shot past Daniil Tarasov . The goal was just the second Florida has allowed on a power play this month.

gets in front of the net and deflects a shot past . The goal was just the second Florida has allowed on a power play this month. Panthers 1, Kings 1 (2:14 2nd PP): Anton Lundell squares up and deflects a point shot from Aaron Ekblad that beats Anton Forsberg .

squares up and deflects a point shot from that beats . Panthers 2, Kings 1 (7:04 2nd): Carter Verhaeghe throws a soft shot toward Forsberg from in front of the net and the puck bounces around and sneaks in.

throws a soft shot toward Forsberg from in front of the net and the puck bounces around and sneaks in. Panthers 3, Kings 1 (0:10 3rd): Brad Marchand sends a shot from the halfwall and the puck hits Sam Bennett’s stick and past Forsberg.

sends a shot from the halfwall and the puck hits stick and past Forsberg. Panthers 3, Kings 2 (4:48 3rd): A clearing attempt by Gus Forsling near the goal line went off the shinpad of Kevin Fiala with so much force that it went past Tarasov.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Daniil Tarasov , Panthers

, Panthers 2. Sam Bennett , Panthers

, Panthers 3. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 34

CAROLINA HURRICANES at FLORIDA PANTHERS