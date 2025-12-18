NHL Announces Headliner for NHL Winter Classic Concert in Miami. Here’s Who It Is

The NHL announced Wednesday that artist Role Model will headline the entertainment at the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami with a concert both before the game and during the first intermission.

The Florida Panthers will play their first game in Miami since leaving for Sunrise in 1998 when they host the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Little Havana on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. (TNT/HBO Max)

Role Model will perform a full concert from the west side of the ballpark at the Winter Classic FanFest — which is part of the ticket price and open to all who have tickets to the game.

According to the NHL, Role Model will lead the first intermission entertainment with a performance from his hit album Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye).

Before his performance inside the park, the rising alt-pop star will open NHL on TNT’s live coverage with a concert.

The NHL on TNT’s pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh on site in the west plaza.

The Panthers will also have a local one-hour pregame on Scripps Sports starting at 7 featuring the team’s five broadcasters.

Florida play-by-play voice Steve Goldstein will be calling the game on national radio for Sports USA alongside Billy Jaffe of NHL Network and South Florida radio personality Josh Apel.

This year’s Winter Classic will be the first outdoor game held in the state of Florida as well as the southernmost outdoor ice hockey game ever played.

On Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play host to the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the second outdoor game in the Sunshine State.

A limited number of tickets to the 2026 NHL Winter Classic remain and can be purchased here.

