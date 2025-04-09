Tank You Very Much: Florida Panthers Beat Maple Leafs

SUNRISE — If anyone wondered whether the Panthers were “tanking’’ to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs to avoid the Lightning, well, Tuesday proved (not that it was needed) they were not.

The Panthers, who brought a number of high-end players back to their lineup Tuesday, got a go-ahead goal from Eetu Luostarinen early in the third and beat the Leafs 3-1.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak — and gave Paul Maurice his 914th victory which ties him with Barry Trotz for third-most in NHL history.

Florida moved within four points of Toronto for first in the Atlantic, and are two behind Tampa Bay for second place.

Toronto could have clinched the divisional title with a regulation win on Tuesday night.

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the first on Gus Forsling’s bomb from just inside the blue.

Tied at 1 going into the third, Luostarinen picked off a clearing pass from the end boards, beating Joseph Woll with a quick shot just 1:04 into the period.

MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS

has been a pain in the Panthers side for years, starting with his days on Long Island. He played his 50th regular-season game against Florida on Tuesday, and scored his 29th goal. In 2023, Tavares was held without a goal by the Panthers in Round 2; he had five goals in six games to lead the Islanders to a first-round upset of the Panthers in 2016.

The Panthers have four games remaining in the regular season, three of which coming within the Atlantic. The only non-divisional team remaining on the schedule comes Monday against the Rangers.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Maple Leafs 0 (9:34 1st): Gus Forsling takes a pass from Anton Lundell from the point and hammers it home.

takes a pass from from the point and hammers it home. Maple Leafs 1, Panthers 1 (1:06 2nd): John Tavares scores against the Panthers once more, getting loose and beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrister from the left circle.

scores against the Panthers once more, getting loose and beating with a wrister from the left circle. Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 1 (1:04 3rd): Eetu Luostarinen is in front of the net and picks off a clearing attempt from Morgan Reilly to give the Panthers the lead back.

is in front of the net and picks off a clearing attempt from to give the Panthers the lead back. Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1 (19:13 3rd EN): Carter Verhaeghe gets his first after going 13 without a goal to ice it.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Gus Forsling , Florida

, Florida 2. Sergei Bobrovsky , Florida

, Florida 3. Joseph Woll, Toronto

ON DECK: GAME No. 79