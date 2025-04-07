New-Look Florida Panthers Not Improved in Loss to Red Wings

A day after officially clinching a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, the already shorthanded Florida Panthers took even more of their top players out of the lineup before playing the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Once again, the Panthers played a strong and competitive game, making the Red Wings battle for everything they got.

Only it was not enough.

The Red Wings scored twice in the second and Cam Talbot made 32 saves in a 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Florida ends its final real road trip of the regular season 0-3-1; the Panthers have lost five straight and did not score this weekend aside from Mackie Samoskevich’s goal with 39.9 seconds left.

By virtue of their win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, the Ottawa Senators are now two points back of the Panthers for third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

If Florida were to drop to the top wild-card spot — the Panthers have five games left, including the next four at home — it would likely open the playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers were already without Sasha Barkov, Dmitry Kulikov, Tomas Nosek, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aaron Ekblad.

Sunday, coach Paul Maurice pulled Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, and Gus Forsling from the lineup citing a need for the Panthers to really get healthy for the playoffs.

Reinhart, Bennett, and Forsling not only played in most of Florida’s games this season —Bennett missed two; Reinhart and Forsling played in the previous 76 — but also played at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Panthers called up Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte on Sunday and all three were in the lineup.

Vitek Vanecek gave up two goals on 24 shots on Sunday.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ RED WINGS

Reinhart had not missed a game for the Panthers since April 29, 2022 — the 10-2 loss in Montreal which was Florida’s final game of the 2021-22 regular season.

Since missing that game, Reinhart played in the next 295 games including 55 postseason games.

Reinhart played in 78 games during the 2021-22 season, meaning he has played in 373 of 377 games since coming to the Panthers from Buffalo.

HOW THEY SCORED

Red Wings 1, Panthers 0 (4:37 2nd PP): Alex DeBrincat cashes in on his second Grade-A chances, picking the top corner on a shot from the left circle.

cashes in on his second Grade-A chances, picking the top corner on a shot from the left circle. Red Wings 2, Panthers 1 (11:23 2nd): J.T. Compher comes in off the rush and scores off a wrist shot.

comes in off the rush and scores off a wrist shot. Red Wings 2, Panthers 1 (19:20 3rd): With the net empty, Mackie Samoskevich breaks the shutout with a tight shot from the left circle.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Cam Talbot , Detroit

, Detroit 2. Alex DeBrincat , Detroit

, Detroit 3. Vitek Vanecek, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 78