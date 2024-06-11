2024 Stanley Cup Final
Panthers In Control of Oilers, Barkov Takes Shot to Head
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers may have lost the services of captain Sasha Barkov Monday night, but a pair of goals from Evan Rodrigues gave his team control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 win.
Barkov took an elbow to the head from Leon Draisaitl — which was looked at and given a 2-minute minor for roughing at 10:32 of the third — and did not return.
Rodrigues got his second of the game on the ensuing power play, redirecting a pass from Anton Lundell in the slot to make it 3-1.
The Panthers take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series for the next two games in Edmonton.
Sergei Bobrovsky, who had 32 saves in Saturday’s shutout, made 18 saves on Monday as Florida held the Oilers in check for much of the night.
Edmonton went into the second with seven shots on goal in a 1-1 game.
The Oilers picked up the pace in the third — but only after Rodrigues gave the Panthers their first lead of the night at 3:11 of the period.
Edmonton scored its first goal of the series at 11:17 of the first period.
It came on the first shot of the game for the Oilers with Mattias Ekholm beating Bobrovsky.
Florida trailed by a goal up until 9:34 of the second when Niko Mikkola one-timed a beauty of a drop pass from Lundell.
The Panthers beat Stuart Skinner again, this time a rough turnover led to Rodrigues’ goal when he one-timed what was a nice unintended pass from Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard.
It was the second goal by Rodrigues in this series.
Aaron Ekblad made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal with 2:28 left.
The Panthers will travel to Alberta in the coming days with Game 3 on Thursday night.
Florida, which held its first 1-0 series lead in its history in the Final, is now two wins away from the Stanley Cup.
Monday was Florida’s third win in the Final in 11 games; last year, the Panthers were down 0-2 after the first two games of the Final in Vegas.
GOALS OF GAME 2
- Oilers 1, Panthers 0 (11:17, 1st): Edmonton gets a goal off its first shot of the night, Mattias Ekholm scores after getting sprung from Connor McDavid from deep in the defensive zone.
- Panthers 1, Oilers 1 (9:34, 2nd): Niko Mikkola hammers a drop pass from Anton Lundell and we have a brand new game in Sunrise.
- Panthers 2, Oilers 1 (3:11, 3rd): Florida puts more pressure on the Oilers with defenseman Evan Bouchard turning the puck over by putting it right on Evan Rodrigues’ stick. Bad place to put it. E-Rod gets his second in as many games.
- Panthers 3, Oilers 1 (12:26, 3rd PP): Rodrigues gets his second of the night, redirecting a Lundell pass in the slot and through.
GR’S 3 STARS OF GAME 2
1. Evan Rodrigues, Florida
2. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
3. Anton Lundell, Florida
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 3
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: Edmonton @Florida, Monday; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday; Game 4:Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*:Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
Wow. Oilers are garbage. Hopefully Barkov’s OK so the Panthers can sweep those clowns. Absolutely ridiculous.
Go Cats. Sweep out the trash.
This was one of the worst called games I’ve seen in a long time. How that wasn’t a major on Drisytle, He jumped in the air. He left his feet at least a foot in the d*** air. And they called a minor on that. I truly hope they go after McDavid in the same fashion… elbow to the jaw. Lets hope Perros does his job and suspends him for at least a game. Also there was a spearing at the end of the game. I didn’t catch you did it but it was on Lorenz. And we all saw… Read more »
Perros won’t do a thing. Panthers just need to bear down and win. Only when the Stanley Cup is assured should they take runs at Draisaitl and McDavid as payback for their trash.
Everyone is disgusted with the Oilers except the Edmonton fan base — which has the collective maturity of a bunch of 13 year olds
I agree, the department of “player safety” is a joke. Maybe a minor fine slap on the wrist. Pathetic.
No way they are going to suspend Draisaitl during the finals, and you would expect the cheap shots with as frustrated as Edmonton was. Maurice should have been the first star with the way the team adapted after game 1 and controlled this one. I also would have put Ekblad as a star ahead of Bob. It was his best game of the playoffs on both ends.