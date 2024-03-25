Philly Cheese Streak: Florida Panthers 4, Flyers 1

The Florida Panthers saw a couple of streaks come to an end against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Not only did Florida’s 4-1 win snap a four-game slide, but it had also lost its previous two against the Flyers.

Sam Reinhart made history by becoming only the second player in franchise history to hit 50 goals as he scored twice.

The Panthers, playing on some serious short rest, looked no worse for wear as Anthony Stolarz dominated his former team in making 32 saves to get his sixth straight win and eighth in the past nine.

Florida came into the game following a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers which ended after 11 p.m.

The Panthers jumped to a 1-0 lead midway through the first on Reinhart’s 49th goal of the season and never looked back.

Reinhart ended up assisting on Vladimir Tarasenko’s power-play goal 55 seconds into the second.

Carter Verhaeghe scored at 4:43 of the third off the rush.

Brandon Montour had three assists.

The Panthers are now 31-0-3 when going into the third period with lead as Reinhart scored into the empty net with 1:12 left to end it.

Stolarz stole the show on Sunday as he made one terrific save after another.

Florida’s penalty kill was on its game in this one, holding the Flyers to just three shots on goal in their first four power-play chances of the game.

The Panthers, who were 0-3-1 coming in, have a huge game coming up Tuesday against the visiting Boston Bruins.

With Sunday’s win, Florida took the top spot in the Atlantic Division as both the Panthers and Bruins have 97 points — but the Panthers have played one fewer game.

Florida is also tied with Colorado for third place in the NHL standings — two points back of Vancouver.

— The Panthers again played without captain Sasha Barkov and defenseman Gus Forsling on Sunday night. Dmitry Kulikov returned from suspension; Ryan Lomberg also came back into the lineup after missing Saturday’s game.

— Florida’s 25th road win sets a franchise record.

— Montour is second in franchise history with six, three-assist games as a member of the Panthers. Aaron Ekblad has seven such games.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Flyers 0 (10:34, 1st): Florida came in off the rush led by Brandon Montour with Anton Lundell feeding Sam Reinhart in the right circle for his 49th goal of the season.

Florida came in off the rush led by with feeding in the right circle for his 49th goal of the season. Panthers 2, Flyers 0 (0:55, 2nd PP): Vladimir Tarasenko gets his third with the Panthers and first since his second game with the team off a cross-ice feed from Reinhart.

gets his third with the Panthers and first since his second game with the team off a cross-ice feed from Reinhart. Panthers 3, Flyers 0 (4:43, 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe gets his second in as many games and all but salts the Flyers away.

gets his second in as many games and all but salts the Flyers away. Panthers 3, Flyers 1 (12:54, 3rd PP): John Tortorella pulled goalie Felix Sandstrom on the power play for a 6-on-4 and Bobby Brink cashed in from the left side of the net.

pulled goalie on the power play for a 6-on-4 and cashed in from the left side of the net. Panthers 4, Flyers 1 (18:48, 3rd EN): Empty net or not, this one makes history for Sam Reinhart.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Reinhart, Florida

2. Anthony Stolarz, Florida

3. Brandon Montour, Florida

ON DECK

BOSTON BRUINS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS