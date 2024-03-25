Hello, Pavel: Florida Panthers Sam Reinhart Scores 50th Goal

Connect with us

Sam Reinhart became just the second player to join the Florida Panthers’ 50 Goal Club. The other member: Pavel Bure. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

Only one person in Florida Panthers history had scored 50 goals in a single season before Sunday night. Now, Pavel Bure has some company in Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart joined Bure in the Panthers’ 50 Goal Club in Philadelphia with a pair of goals in Florida’s 4-1 win over the host Flyers.

No. 50 came into an empty net with 1:12 remaining and gave the Panthers the final tally.

Bure hit the 50-goal mark in both of his two full seasons with the Panthers.

He scored 58 goals during the 1999-2000 season, then got 59 in the next one.

Coming into this season, Reinhart’s career high was the 33 goals he scored during the 2021-22 offensive free-for-all.

Reinhart has scored his most goals in a single season in his three campaigns with the Panthers: He scored a then-high 33 goals in his first season with Florida, and had 31 last season.

His previous high during his time in Buffalo: 25, twice.

ON DECK

BOSTON BRUINS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932; NHL App
  • Last Season — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
  • This season (Bruins Lead 2-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); April 6. At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Tuesday.
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 62-37-7, 6 ties
  • All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996, 2023)
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

surveyjay

Sam “sweet hands” Reinhart.

