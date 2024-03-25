Hello, Pavel: Florida Panthers Sam Reinhart Scores 50th Goal

Only one person in Florida Panthers history had scored 50 goals in a single season before Sunday night. Now, Pavel Bure has some company in Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart joined Bure in the Panthers’ 50 Goal Club in Philadelphia with a pair of goals in Florida’s 4-1 win over the host Flyers.

No. 50 came into an empty net with 1:12 remaining and gave the Panthers the final tally.

Bure hit the 50-goal mark in both of his two full seasons with the Panthers.

He scored 58 goals during the 1999-2000 season, then got 59 in the next one.

Coming into this season, Reinhart’s career high was the 33 goals he scored during the 2021-22 offensive free-for-all.

Reinhart has scored his most goals in a single season in his three campaigns with the Panthers: He scored a then-high 33 goals in his first season with Florida, and had 31 last season.

His previous high during his time in Buffalo: 25, twice.

