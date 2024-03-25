Florida Panthers
Hello, Pavel: Florida Panthers Sam Reinhart Scores 50th Goal
Only one person in Florida Panthers history had scored 50 goals in a single season before Sunday night. Now, Pavel Bure has some company in Sam Reinhart.
Reinhart joined Bure in the Panthers’ 50 Goal Club in Philadelphia with a pair of goals in Florida’s 4-1 win over the host Flyers.
No. 50 came into an empty net with 1:12 remaining and gave the Panthers the final tally.
Bure hit the 50-goal mark in both of his two full seasons with the Panthers.
He scored 58 goals during the 1999-2000 season, then got 59 in the next one.
Coming into this season, Reinhart’s career high was the 33 goals he scored during the 2021-22 offensive free-for-all.
Reinhart has scored his most goals in a single season in his three campaigns with the Panthers: He scored a then-high 33 goals in his first season with Florida, and had 31 last season.
His previous high during his time in Buffalo: 25, twice.
ON DECK
BOSTON BRUINS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932; NHL App
- Last Season — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This season (Bruins Lead 2-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); April 6. At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Tuesday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 62-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996, 2023)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.
Sam “sweet hands” Reinhart.