Connect with us

FHN+

Andrew Brunette: The Florida Panthers special season has been ‘a joy’

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Anton Lundell, center, celebrates his second period goal with his Florida Panthers teammates during a 6-1 win at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon. — AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The last time the Florida Panthers were in Detroit, their Hall of Fame coach had just resigned and no one was exactly sure how the talented team he was leaving behind would react.

Turns out, things have gone pretty well since.

Fantastic, even.

The Panthers have had some down times since Joel Quenneville’s October resignation but, for the most part, there have been a lot of sunny days for the Panthers this season.

Get FHN+ today!

It has been, as Andrew Brunette said after his team steamrolled the Red Wings 6-1 on Sunday afternoon, perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Yes, these are special times in Pantherland.

“It is a lot of fun and I joke all the time, but I don’t know if you’ll ever be around a team like this,” Brunette said. “I just love watching them interact and am jealous I’m not playing. I am lucky enough to be a part of it. Their compete level … if you’re around them to see them day-in and day-out and see how hard they practice, how hard they compete, it has been a joy.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever see another group like this. It’s special and we have to keep going. We have a lot of hockey left and we’re just going day-by-day.”

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.