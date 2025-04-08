Florida Panthers Add Firepower vs. Leafs, But Bennett Is Out

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers may be without center Sam Bennett for the remainder of the regular season, coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.

Bennett, who missed Sunday’s 2-1 loss in Detroit, was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday but will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will perhaps miss the final five games before the playoffs.

Maurice said he has no concerns that Bennett will miss Game 1 of the playoffs.

“I just don’t think he’s going back in,’’ Maurice said. “We’re going to take the time for the rest of the season.’’

Maurice categorized Bennett’s injury as ‘upper body,’ saying that something happened during the road trip which is keeping him out now.

Although Bennett is not playing, the Panthers had a full contingent of players at morning skate — with Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Gus Forsling coming back in tonight against Toronto.

Reinhart, who has played more games in the NHL than any other player over the past two seasons, said getting Sunday off was beneficial to his overall health.

“It has been a while, and feeling as good as you can at this time of year is important,’’ Reinhart said. “In a week and a half is what really matters. The best I can be feeling going into that, the better off our team will be.’’

