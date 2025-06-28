Florida Panthers Add Six New Players at NHL Draft

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers added six new players on Saturday after not having a first round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Due to trades, Florida did not have a second or third-round selection, either.

Of the six players taken, four were forwards; one was a defenseman, and per tradition, the final pick was a Roberto Luongo-chosen goalie.

The Panthers will hold a development camp this coming week at the IcePlex where a couple of these new players will make their debut with the team.

Round 4, No. 112 — F Mads Kongsbak Klyvo: The Danish forward scored 29 points on 14 goals last season in Sweden. The 18-year-old played in 42 regular season games with Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell) and had four goals in six playoff games.

Round 4, No. 128 — F Shea Busch: A Penn State commit from North Vancouver, Busch played junior hockey in Canada last season scoring 23 goals with 36 points for both the Vernon Vipers and Everett Silvertips.

Round 5, No. 129 — F Shamar Moses: The forward from Ontario scored 48 points off 12 goals in 61 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

Round 6, No. 192 — F Arvid Drott: The Swedish forward scored 18 goals last season. Drott, 17, played in 40 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF (J20 Nationell) and had three goals with six points in nine playoff games.

Round 7, No. 197 — D Brendan Dunphy: The UConn commit is a big guy at 6-5 and 210 pounds. He scored 22 points for the Wenatchee Wild of the WHL last year. Florida traded next year's seventh-round pick to the Blackhawks to gain an additional pick here in order to take Dunphy.

Round 7, No. 224 — G Yegor Midlak: The 18-year-old played in four games with the MHK Spartak Moskva of the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL) and had a .941 save percentage. Midlak is 6-6.

