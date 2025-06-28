2025 Stanley Cup Champions
Florida Panthers Add Six New Players at NHL Draft
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers added six new players on Saturday after not having a first round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.
Due to trades, Florida did not have a second or third-round selection, either.
Of the six players taken, four were forwards; one was a defenseman, and per tradition, the final pick was a Roberto Luongo-chosen goalie.
The Panthers will hold a development camp this coming week at the IcePlex where a couple of these new players will make their debut with the team.
2025 NHL DRAFT
FLORIDA PANTHERS SELECTIONS
- Round 4, No. 112 — F Mads Kongsbak Klyvo: The Danish forward scored 29 points on 14 goals last season in Sweden. The 18-year-old played in 42 regular season games with Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell) and had four goals in six playoff games.
- Round 4, No. 128 — F Shea Busch: A Penn State commit from North Vancouver, Busch played junior hockey in Canada last season scoring 23 goals with 36 points for both the Vernon Vipers and Everett Silvertips.
- Round 5, No. 129 — F Shamar Moses: The forward from Ontario scored 48 points off 12 goals in 61 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League last season.
- Round 6, No. 192 — F Arvid Drott: The Swedish forward scored 18 goals last season. Drott, 17, played in 40 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF (J20 Nationell) and had three goals with six points in nine playoff games.
- Round 7, No. 197 — D Brendan Dunphy: The UConn commit is a big guy at 6-5 and 210 pounds. He scored 22 points for the Wenatchee Wild of the WHL last year. Florida traded next year’s seventh-round pick to the Blackhawks to gain an additional pick here in order to take Dunphy.
- Round 7, No. 224 — G Yegor Midlak: The 18-year-old played in four games with the MHK Spartak Moskva of the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL) and had a .941 save percentage. Midlak is 6-6.
2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Monday-Thursday, Times TBA
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
“Mads” awesome name right, If any of these guys become productive for our AHL club, then it’s a win.