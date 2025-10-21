Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Bruins: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
There will be a little added juice at the Boston Garden tonight when the Florida Panthers visit the Bruins at 7:30.
No only are these two teams not real fond of each other, but this will be the first time former Bruins captain Brad Marchand faces his former team.
Last year, following Marchand’s trade to the Panthers, he was in the building but did not play when Florida visited Boston.
Add to the face that both teams are in the midst of four-game losing streaks and this one should get going from the beginning.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ BRUINS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; Jeremy Swayman goes for the Bruins.
- How to Watch: The Panthers and Bruins will be a national broadcast on ESPN. It can be streamed on Hulu and ESPN+ if you have certain packages.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-150) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $150 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 8
FLORIDA PANTHERS at BOSTON BRUINS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-150); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-110/-110)
- This Season — At Florida: Feb. 4; April 2. At Boston: Tuesday.
- Last Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 66-39-7, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-4-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Non Roster: Noah Gregor
PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (3-4-0) LINES
39 Morgan Geekie // 28 Elias Lindholm // 88 David Pastrnak
11 Casey Mittelstadt // 18 Pavel Zacha // 71 Viktor Arvidsson
84 Tanner Jeannot // 93 Fraser Minten // 81 Michael Eyssimont
48 Jeffrey Viel // 52 Sean Kuraly // 47 Mark Kastelic
6 Mason Lohrei // 73 Charlie McAvoy
27 Hampus Lindholm // 26 Andrew Peeke
91 Nikita Zadorov // 20 Henri Jokiharju
1 Jeremy Swayman
70 Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
