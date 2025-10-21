Panthers GameDay at Bruins: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

There will be a little added juice at the Boston Garden tonight when the Florida Panthers visit the Bruins at 7:30.

No only are these two teams not real fond of each other, but this will be the first time former Bruins captain Brad Marchand faces his former team.

Last year, following Marchand’s trade to the Panthers, he was in the building but did not play when Florida visited Boston.

Add to the face that both teams are in the midst of four-game losing streaks and this one should get going from the beginning.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ BRUINS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; Jeremy Swayman goes for the Bruins.

ON DECK: GAME No. 8

FLORIDA PANTHERS at BOSTON BRUINS

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Boston Garden

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-150); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-110/-110)

MoneyLine (-150); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-110/-110) This Season — At Florida: Feb. 4; April 2. At Boston: Tuesday.

Feb. 4; April 2. Tuesday. Last Season: Tied 2-2

All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 66-39-7, 6 ties

Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-4-0) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Non Roster: Noah Gregor

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (3-4-0) LINES

39 Morgan Geekie // 28 Elias Lindholm // 88 David Pastrnak

11 Casey Mittelstadt // 18 Pavel Zacha // 71 Viktor Arvidsson

84 Tanner Jeannot // 93 Fraser Minten // 81 Michael Eyssimont

48 Jeffrey Viel // 52 Sean Kuraly // 47 Mark Kastelic

6 Mason Lohrei // 73 Charlie McAvoy

27 Hampus Lindholm // 26 Andrew Peeke

91 Nikita Zadorov // 20 Henri Jokiharju

1 Jeremy Swayman

70 Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jordan Harris

Injured: None