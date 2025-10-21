Panthers Parlay: Best Bets for Florida at Boston Bruins

The Panthers Parlay is 0-3 on this road trip but with the team in Boston to face the Bruins, we’re feeling pretty good about things.

Florida is trying to snap a four-game losing streak in the finale of this five-game road trip. The Bruins have also lost four straight including the past three on the road.

Something has to give tonight.

We’re betting it is the Panthers coming out on top.

BEST BETS: PANTHERS AT BRUINS

BET 1: Panthers to Win on Money Line (-150)

The Panthers have lost four straight, but have been hanging out in Boston the past few days and should be refreshed a ready to go tonight. The Bruins are coming off the road having lost in Utah on Sunday.

BET 2: David Pastrnak Anytime Goal (+120)

Pastrnak has 17 goals in 35 games against the Panthers — and had two goals in the loss to Utah with three in his past three games.

BET 3: Brad Marchand Anytime Goal (+165)

Marchand should be active tonight. He lives for these kind of games. We’ll take a flier on him scoring in his homecoming.

BET 4: Anton Lundell Over 1.5 SOG (-180)

The Panthers should be a little more aggressive on the offensive side of the ice and we think Lundell will be a big part of that.

TUESDAY’S WAGER: $10

Will Pay: $120

With 30 percent Bonus: $153

THIS SEASON

ON DECK: GAME No. 8

FLORIDA PANTHERS at BOSTON BRUINS