GameDay 56: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Sabres

Sam Reinhart is not the only former member of the Buffalo Sabres who has benefited by joining the Florida Panthers.

Life in the tropics has been pretty good to Brandon Montour as well.

Reinhart and Montour will be playing their first games back at Buffalo’s Key Bank Center since being moved to the Panthers in 2021 on Monday night.

A lot of the attention will be on Reinhart and Montour gets that. Reinhart was the second overall pick by the Sabres in 2014 and was a franchise piece.

Montour, who came to the Sabres in a 2019 deal with Anaheim, has been solid in his play since arriving from Buffalo at the trade deadline.

Florida signed Montour to a three-year contract last summer and he has been their No. 5 defenseman throughout the season.

Offensively, his numbers have been good with five goals and 22 points. Montour is on pace to surpass his best offensive years which came early on in Anaheim.

ANDYTOWN

Parkland’s Craig Anderson is expected to make his 482nd career start Monday against the Panthers — and he is going for his 300th victory.

Anderson, who went 24-14-7 in three seasons with the Panthers as Tomas Vokoun’s primary backup, is 8-7-0 with the Sabres this season after spending last year with the Capitals.

UPDATE: Per Steve Goldstein, Florida will go with Spencer Knight — who was called up on Sunday — on Monday night. Sergei Bobrovsky will likely go Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BUFFALO SABRES

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 17 Mason Marchment

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

77 Frank Vatrano // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 55 Noel Acciari // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

32 Lucas Carlsson // 62 Brandon Montour

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Maxim Mamin, Jonas Johansson, Petteri Lindbohm

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Joe Thornton (IR), Ryan Lomberg (IR)

PROJECTED BUFFALO SABRES LINEUP

53 Jeff Skinner // 72 Tage Thompson // 89 Alex Tuch

37 Casey Mittelstadt // 24 Dylan Cozens // 21 Kyle Okposo

74 Rasmus Asplund // 18 Peyton Krebs // 71 Victor Olofsson

29 Vinnie Hinostroza // 20 Cody Eakin // 15 John Hayden

26 Rasmus Dahlin // 78 Jacob Bryson

23 Mattias Samuelsson // 45 Casey Fitzgerald

8 Robert Hagg // 13 Mark Pysyk

41 Craig Anderson

31 Dustin Tokarski