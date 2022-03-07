Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay 56: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Sabres
Sam Reinhart is not the only former member of the Buffalo Sabres who has benefited by joining the Florida Panthers.
Life in the tropics has been pretty good to Brandon Montour as well.
Reinhart and Montour will be playing their first games back at Buffalo’s Key Bank Center since being moved to the Panthers in 2021 on Monday night.
A lot of the attention will be on Reinhart and Montour gets that. Reinhart was the second overall pick by the Sabres in 2014 and was a franchise piece.
Montour, who came to the Sabres in a 2019 deal with Anaheim, has been solid in his play since arriving from Buffalo at the trade deadline.
Florida signed Montour to a three-year contract last summer and he has been their No. 5 defenseman throughout the season.
Offensively, his numbers have been good with five goals and 22 points. Montour is on pace to surpass his best offensive years which came early on in Anaheim.
ANDYTOWN
Parkland’s Craig Anderson is expected to make his 482nd career start Monday against the Panthers — and he is going for his 300th victory.
Anderson, who went 24-14-7 in three seasons with the Panthers as Tomas Vokoun’s primary backup, is 8-7-0 with the Sabres this season after spending last year with the Capitals.
UPDATE: Per Steve Goldstein, Florida will go with Spencer Knight — who was called up on Sunday — on Monday night. Sergei Bobrovsky will likely go Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BUFFALO SABRES
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Key Bank Center, Buffalo
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM
- FanDuel odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-310); Puck line (-1.5, -120); Over/Under 6.5 (-122/+100)
- 2021 regular season series: Did not play
- Season Series — Florida leads 1-0: @Florida 7, Sabres 4 (Dec. 2)
- All-time regular season series: Buffalo leads 52-43-5, 4 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 17 Mason Marchment
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair
77 Frank Vatrano // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 55 Noel Acciari // 70 Patric Hornqvist
52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad
42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas
32 Lucas Carlsson // 62 Brandon Montour
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Maxim Mamin, Jonas Johansson, Petteri Lindbohm
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Joe Thornton (IR), Ryan Lomberg (IR)
PROJECTED BUFFALO SABRES LINEUP
53 Jeff Skinner // 72 Tage Thompson // 89 Alex Tuch
37 Casey Mittelstadt // 24 Dylan Cozens // 21 Kyle Okposo
74 Rasmus Asplund // 18 Peyton Krebs // 71 Victor Olofsson
29 Vinnie Hinostroza // 20 Cody Eakin // 15 John Hayden
26 Rasmus Dahlin // 78 Jacob Bryson
23 Mattias Samuelsson // 45 Casey Fitzgerald
8 Robert Hagg // 13 Mark Pysyk
41 Craig Anderson
31 Dustin Tokarski
