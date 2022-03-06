Spencer Knight is back with the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers cleared out two roster spots over the weekend — with Spencer Knight called back from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

On Saturday, the Panthers placed defenseman Olli Juolevi on waivers and he was claimed by Detroit on Sunday.

Florida also placed forward Ryan Lomberg on Injured Reserve.

By making those two moves, the Panthers were able to add recently signed defenseman Petteri Lindbohm as well as recall Knight.

Florida sent Knight to Charlotte to get some extensive playing time during the All-Star break — and he got it.

Knight, 20, played in nine games since being returned to Charlotte. He went 7-2 in those games, recorded two shutouts and gave up two goals or fewer in six of those games.

For the time being, Florida will carry three goalies with Knight expected to backup Sergei Bobrovsky Monday in Buffalo.

Knight could start against the Sabres or Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

So far this season, Knight is 9-6-2 with the Panthers, with a 3.22 GAA and .898 saves percentage.

In Charlotte, he went 7-3-0 with a 2.55/.917.

Knight’s previous start was a 5-2 loss to the host New York Rangers just before the All-Star break. He gave up four goals on 34 shots in that game.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BUFFALO SABRES